"I don't like the word 'soft,'" Butler said, and added …
“I don’t like the word ‘soft,'” Butler said, and added a whistle. “I just don’t think that we did what we were supposed to do. I’m not gonna say that anybody’s soft. I just think that we got beat in every aspect of the game. They came out from the jump and did what they wanted to do, and they did that for 48 straight minutes.”
January 12, 2019 | 7:40 am EST Update
Mavs coach Rick Carlisle told reporters that Barea would get an MRI on Saturday to determine the severity of what the team officially referred to as a “right lower leg injury.” Barea, 34, a longtime Dallas fan favorite who played a key role on the 2011 championship team, has been the leader of one of the NBA’s most effective bench units this season. He is averaging 10.9 points and 5.6 assists in 19.8 minutes per game.
One of the teams most eager to move its first-rounder along for immediate help is the Pelicans, who have won two straight games as they’ve gotten Elfrid Payton and Nikola Mirotic back from injury but are still desperate for small forward help. A source told SN that the Pels made a pitch for small forward Kelly Oubre before Washington traded him to Phoenix, and New Orleans has continued to look for a starting-quality wing. The Pelicans have shown interest in Orlando small forward Terrence Ross, who has had a career year, but is a free agent this summer and uncertain to re-sign with the Magic.
The Magic’s preference has been to trade Jonathon Simmons, who has struggled this season. Simmons is signed for next season, at $5.7 million, but only $1 million is guaranteed. Still, teams pushing for the postseason (like New Orleans) prefer Ross for a first-rounder. The Magic may have to budge on that if they want a pick.
Portland, too, would be willing to part with its first-rounder to add depth to a roster that badly needs help in the backcourt and on the wing. The Trail Blazers could be a player for Ross or Simmons, too. But sources tell SN that they have expressed interest in another player expected to be made available for a first-round pick: Atlanta point guard Jeremy Lin.
The Celtics are poised to have three first-rounders in next year’s draft, and possibly two lottery picks. But, according to league sources, none of Boston’s picks are expected to be available at the deadline. Boston has the Grizzlies’ pick, protected for the top eight. Memphis currently has the ninth spot in the draft, tied with Dallas, but is on a downward trajectory, going 4-13 after a 15-9 start. The Celtics could lose this pick if Memphis keeps dropping, but it is protected only for the top six next year and unprotected in 2021 — just in time for the departures of Mike Conley and Marc Gasol, and the likely bottoming-out of this team.
On Friday night, Harden added 12 assists and 10 rebounds, another triple-double. Forget those stats. The most irritating number to Thompson was six — as in the amount of players who scored double figures for Houston. If the Cavs entered the night determined to take Harden’s teammates out of the game then how did that many get going? “How many games has it been? At this point, we’ve taught everything we can teach,” Thompson said. “Now it’s up to the players to come out there and just do their job. Do your job. Simple. Our players didn’t do their job.”
On Friday night, every member of the Rockets — all 11 that played — scored at least four points. The non-Hardens erupted for 98 points, as Houston scored a season-high 141 points. “He’s a dynamic scorer, one of the best scorers in our league,” Thompson said of Harden. “But what makes him more dangerous is when he’s finding guys and getting other guys going. Rather have him score all the points and have the other guys be cold and not engaged in the game. That’s what we did last time. That’s what teams do. That’s what Milwaukee was doing. Had some success. Guys just didn’t follow along the game plan.”