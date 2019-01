On Friday night, every member of the Rockets — all 11 that played — scored at least four points. The non-Hardens erupted for 98 points, as Houston scored a season-high 141 points. “He’s a dynamic scorer, one of the best scorers in our league,” Thompson said of Harden. “But what makes him more dangerous is when he’s finding guys and getting other guys going. Rather have him score all the points and have the other guys be cold and not engaged in the game. That’s what we did last time. That’s what teams do. That’s what Milwaukee was doing. Had some success. Guys just didn’t follow along the game plan.”