Chris Vivlamore: Taurean Prince getting close to return…
Chris Vivlamore: Taurean Prince getting close to return. He has been upgraded to questionable for Sunday’s game against Bucks.
January 12, 2019 | 6:24 pm EST Update
The Oklahoma City Thunder announced today that the team will retire Nick Collison’s No. 4 on Wednesday, March 20 when the Thunder hosts the Toronto Raptors at Chesapeake Energy Arena. Collison announced his retirement this past May after spending all 15 years of his career with the Thunder franchise. His No. 4 will be the first number retired by the Thunder.
“I am thrilled that Nick Collison will be the first Thunder player to have their number retired in Oklahoma City,” said Thunder Chairman Clayton I. Bennett. “He has cemented himself as part of the fabric of this community and our organization by setting an example of commitment, hard work and authenticity. Congratulations Nick.”
James Edwards III: Dwane Casey: “I wish we could play all of our games as revenge games. We seem to get up for those.”
Josh Robbins: Steve Clifford said he liked his team’s energy & focus yesterday and this morning. Clifford said: “I’ll be surprised if we don’t play well tonight. I’m not saying, ‘We’re going to come out and do this (or that).’ I’ll be surprised if we don’t play hard and play a lot better.”
Tom Orsborn: Abrines (personal reasons), Nerlens Noel (concussion protocol), Andre Roberson (patellar tendon) are out for OKC. Adams is good to go.