Chris Kirschner: Hawks honoring their coach of the year…
Chris Kirschner: Hawks honoring their coach of the year recipients, which includes Mike Budenholzer who got a nice applause from the crowd. pic.twitter.com/U7SoSVJeAF
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day
January 13, 2019 | 5:17 pm EST Update
January 13, 2019 | 4:24 pm EST Update
In trying to find a new home for Enes Kanter, among the scenarios recently discussed — though only in a preliminary stage — was the Knicks bringing back Chicago’s Jabari Parker, a source told the Daily News. However, a snag in the framework was trying to find a third team to take Kanter, the source said, and it’s unclear if talks ever got off the ground.