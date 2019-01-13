Chris Vivlamore: John Collins has left ankle sprain. Re…
Chris Vivlamore: John Collins has left ankle sprain. Re-tapped. Will return.
January 13, 2019 | 6:11 pm EST Update
When there are times of tumult, as mild as they might be, the general belief is that perhaps it is time for a roster shakeup. But therein lies the conundrum, because unlike in past seasons, when there were obvious areas of weakness, president of basketball operations Danny Ainge mostly likes the makeup of this team. And with the Feb. 7 trade deadline fast approaching, he will have to weigh his trust in these players with the quest to turn this season into something big.
“It just depends,” Ainge said this weekend, before his team lost to the Magic. “I don’t feel a need to have to do something. I like every guy on our team. I like our roster. There will be [trade] conversations, obviously. Every year it happens with every team. But we’ll only do something that makes sense.”
Paul Garcia: For Monday’s Spurs game against Charlotte, Rudy Gay is OUT with the sprained left wrist. Walker IV and Metu are also out (G-League).