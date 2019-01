On Monday night, the coach will have to adjust his eyes to another oddity when Tony Parker steps onto the AT&T Center court wearing purple, teal and white rather than silver and black. “It will really look weird, won’t it, seeing him in another uniform?” Popovich said. After that initial shock to the system subsides, Popovich will have to deal with another challenge: Keeping his emotions in check while greeting Parker on the court for the first time since he signed with the Charlotte Hornets last July. “He’s a special young man,” Popovich said. “I always felt like a second daddy to him over the years, and he’s been like a son in all kinds of ways.”