Chris Vivlamore: A very honest Omari Spellman on why he…
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day
January 13, 2019 | 7:54 pm EST Update
On Monday night, the coach will have to adjust his eyes to another oddity when Tony Parker steps onto the AT&T Center court wearing purple, teal and white rather than silver and black. “It will really look weird, won’t it, seeing him in another uniform?” Popovich said. After that initial shock to the system subsides, Popovich will have to deal with another challenge: Keeping his emotions in check while greeting Parker on the court for the first time since he signed with the Charlotte Hornets last July. “He’s a special young man,” Popovich said. “I always felt like a second daddy to him over the years, and he’s been like a son in all kinds of ways.”
Eleven days after fans booed former Spur Kawhi Leonard mercilessly in his first game in San Antonio as a member of the Toronto Raptors, Parker is set to return to a lovefest deserving of a franchise icon. “He is going to get a very, very warm welcome,” Spurs guard Patty Mills said. “The city loves him. They always have, and vice versa…He’s excited about returning.”
In an interview with the Express-News shortly after he left the Spurs after 17 seasons and four championships to sign a two-year, $10 million contract with the Hornets, Parker predicted his return this season would be “very, very emotional.” “I won’t be surprised if there are tears in my eyes,” Parker said. Others, especially Popovich, might also well up. “Anxious to see him,” the coach said.
Dwain Price: DSJ is listed as day to day with tightness in his back. He said: “I was feeling great going into it, and when I woke up (on Jan. 8) it was worse. I’m getting old. That’s all it is. That’s what happens with old age. Father Time is undefeated.”
January 13, 2019 | 7:02 pm EST Update
If Doncic makes the cut, he will become just the 46th rookie to appear on an All-Star roster. The last first-year player to do so was Clippers forward Blake Griffin in 2011. “I think just the confidence,” Kerr said when asked what he likes about Doncic, who entered Sunday evening’s game against Golden State averaging 20.0 points, 5.0 assists and 6.7 rebounds. “The skill-set combined with the confidence level coming at 19 years old. Barely 40 games under his belt, and he looks like he’s been out here for 20 years.”