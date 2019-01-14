How do you see the future for you and the Hawks? How quickly can you and the franchise turn things around for a team that struggled for a while before you were drafted? Trae Young: My goal is to ultimately be to the Hawks what Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant were to the Thunder. Or what Stephen Curry is to the Warriors. I was able to see Russ and KD from day one when they got drafted to OKC, so I know what’s possible and I realize it may take a little time. But I’ve definitely seen the blueprint up close and personal.
