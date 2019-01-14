USA Today Sports

What was your initial reaction to going to Atlanta and …

What was your initial reaction to going to Atlanta and the Hawks? And how have the realities of the team and the city matched up with those expectations? Trae Young: My initial reaction was the “state of the unknown.” I was surprised that they traded for me, because they already had a point guard and I had heard that they weren’t going to draft one. But when I finally visited after draft night and met everyone in the organization, I was elated. I knew this was the right place for me. And I knew they would give me plenty of opportunities to succeed. Plus, knowing how young the team was and how we could grow together. This is easily the best city for me. I love the music and entertainment culture, and I believe that culture will help this organization get to the top.

“I don’t think there’s an NBA player that doesn’t want to be on a winning team, a playoff team,” Lopez told Yahoo Sports after Chicago was routed by the Warriors 146-109 Friday night. “I feel like I’m kind of smack dab in the middle of the prime of my career. Who doesn’t relish playing in playoff situations? That’s something very appealing and whether that’s something the organization and myself come together and decide, that’s something we want to work towards with this team, or whether that’s something that’s going to happen somewhere else, I’m just going to keep grinding. I think right now we definitely aspire to be a winning team, and I want to help out with that.”
The league has noticed. In an informal survey I conducted among sources on players most deserving of a role change, Gordon was the most common answer. Two executives said he could be used as a transition starter like Pascal Siakam is for the Raptors—and it’s clear why as soon as you see him he sprint up the floor or handle the rock. Another said there’s still some modern Blake Griffin in his game that’s still untapped. To unlock these skills though, the Magic need to start playing faster.
How do you see the future for you and the Hawks? How quickly can you and the franchise turn things around for a team that struggled for a while before you were drafted? Trae Young: My goal is to ultimately be to the Hawks what Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant were to the Thunder. Or what Stephen Curry is to the Warriors. I was able to see Russ and KD from day one when they got drafted to OKC, so I know what’s possible and I realize it may take a little time. But I’ve definitely seen the blueprint up close and personal.
