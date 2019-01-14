What was your initial reaction to going to Atlanta and the Hawks? And how have the realities of the team and the city matched up with those expectations? Trae Young: My initial reaction was the “state of the unknown.” I was surprised that they traded for me, because they already had a point guard and I had heard that they weren’t going to draft one. But when I finally visited after draft night and met everyone in the organization, I was elated. I knew this was the right place for me. And I knew they would give me plenty of opportunities to succeed. Plus, knowing how young the team was and how we could grow together. This is easily the best city for me. I love the music and entertainment culture, and I believe that culture will help this organization get to the top.
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day