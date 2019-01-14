Justin Kubatko: Kawhi Leonard is just the second player…
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day
January 14, 2019 | 11:04 am EST Update
The Knicks are planning to sign Kadeem Allen to a two-way contract prior to the Jan. 15 deadline to add two-way players, sources confirmed. Allen was with the Knicks in training camp and signed an Exhibit 10 contract to remain with the Knicks’ G League club. He averaged 13.7 points on 47 percent shooting, 5.7 assists 1.6 steals per game for Westchester.
Allen is also known as a strong perimeter defender. He will take the two-way spot that was vacated when the Knicks signed Allonzo Trier to a standard NBA contract. Allen, whose signing was first reported by The Athletic, will have roughly 23 days of NBA service available with this contract.
Golden State Warriors superstar guard Stephen Curry walked away thoroughly impressed with at he saw from Dallas Mavericks rookie forward Luka Doncic on Sunday night at American Airlines Center. “He’s unbelievable,” Curry said. “You can tell he is experienced in terms of playing high level basketball.” Doncic tallied a team-high 26 points in 32 minutes and also contributed six rebounds and five assists during the Mavs’ 119-114 loss to the Warriors. That includes knocking down a step-back 3-pointer right in the face of Kevin Durant near the end of the third quarter, which fascinated Curry. “He’s a guy that is always at his own pace,” Curry said. “I’m sure he hasn’t heard all the doubters and the people talking about his game that really didn’t know much about him. He has made himself known, for sure. It is fun to watch in terms of the future of the league.”
Kerr acknowledged that Doncic has that “it” factor that separates regular players from great players. And he sees a budding superstar in the making in Doncic. “Coming in (to the NBA) at 19-years-old (with over) 40 games under his belt and he looks like he’s been out here 10 years,” Kerr said. “That’s extremely rare, that kind of swagger, that kind of just confidence in his game, especially coming from overseas and living in the United States for the first time. “All that stuff, you throw it together (and) you can see his poise and maturity.” That poise and maturity has put Doncic firmly in place as the overwhelming frontrunner to capture this year’s prestigious Rookie of the Year award. Kerr definitely believes Doncic has the skill set and confidence to pull it off, along with a berth in next month’s All-Star game. “Certain guys just stand out,” Kerr said. “You see what they do, you see what they mean to the game. If he doesn’t make (the All-Star game) this year, he’s going to make it soon enough.”