Kerr acknowledged that Doncic has that “it” factor that separates regular players from great players. And he sees a budding superstar in the making in Doncic. “Coming in (to the NBA) at 19-years-old (with over) 40 games under his belt and he looks like he’s been out here 10 years,” Kerr said. “That’s extremely rare, that kind of swagger, that kind of just confidence in his game, especially coming from overseas and living in the United States for the first time. “All that stuff, you throw it together (and) you can see his poise and maturity.” That poise and maturity has put Doncic firmly in place as the overwhelming frontrunner to capture this year’s prestigious Rookie of the Year award. Kerr definitely believes Doncic has the skill set and confidence to pull it off, along with a berth in next month’s All-Star game. “Certain guys just stand out,” Kerr said. “You see what they do, you see what they mean to the game. If he doesn’t make (the All-Star game) this year, he’s going to make it soon enough.”