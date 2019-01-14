Chris Vivlamore: No update on a timetable for the retur…
Chris Vivlamore: No update on a timetable for the return of Kent Bazemore from ankle sprain. Doing some mobility work. Has not begun contact work.
January 14, 2019 | 5:13 pm EST Update
Dave McMenamin: As the Lakers approach the trade deadline/buyout season and surely want to shore up their shooting, one name to consider is former Laker Jodie Meeks. He was part of a group workout with the Sixers today. He’s a career 37.2 percent 3-point shooter in 9 seasons.
Ryan Ward: Luke Walton on how much free-throw shooting is mental: “Free throws are normally pretty mental. Obviously, you work on them, so it is a skill that you can get better at, but we got to step up & knock them down. That’s all it is, & our guys can make them, so we will make them it’s just a matter of having the confidence to step up there & put it in the hole.” #Lakers
Ryan Saunders and players did their best to stick to a “just another game” story line. “Jimmy is a great player and he’s been a great player for a long time, so we’re obviously appreciative of what he did — especially with helping us last year,” Saunders said. “But we’re also obviously very happy with what we got in return with everything. We’re looking forward and not looking back.”
The Wolves got Robert Covington, Dario Saric and Jerryd Bayless in return for Butler and Justin Patton. Minnesota is 17-13 since the trade, while Philadelphia is 20-10. So maybe the move worked out for the best for both teams? “For the way it looks, I guess,” veteran Wolves forward Taj Gibson said. “I was hoping it could work out. But things in the NBA always change, and you just have to keep moving forward. Jimmy is in a good situation. KAT and Wig are in a great situation here, so it worked out for the better.”
Wig, of course, is Andrew Wiggins. The fifth-year Wolves wing called Butler a “good teammate” and said he’s looking forward to the challenge Tuesday. “We had a good relationship. He was older, and he tried to teach me a lot on both sides of the floor,” Wiggins said. “I learned a lot from his approach to the game and brought intensity to every game.”
Nick Kosmider: Gary Harris (hamstring) and Trey Lyles (wrist) both listed as questionable for tomorrow night’s game against the Warriors.
January 14, 2019 | 4:54 pm EST Update
Paul Garcia: Earlier the Spurs announced Marco Belinelli will be OUT tonight against Charlotte with a left knee contusion. Available perimeter players for SA: White, DeRozan, Forbes, Mills, Cunningham, Pondexter