The Wolves got Robert Covington, Dario Saric and Jerryd Bayless in return for Butler and Justin Patton. Minnesota is 17-13 since the trade, while Philadelphia is 20-10. So maybe the move worked out for the best for both teams? “For the way it looks, I guess,” veteran Wolves forward Taj Gibson said. “I was hoping it could work out. But things in the NBA always change, and you just have to keep moving forward. Jimmy is in a good situation. KAT and Wig are in a great situation here, so it worked out for the better.”