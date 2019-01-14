USA Today Sports

Ryan Ward: Luke Walton on how much free-throw shooting is mental: “Free throws are normally pretty mental. Obviously, you work on them, so it is a skill that you can get better at, but we got to step up & knock them down. That’s all it is, & our guys can make them, so we will make them it’s just a matter of having the confidence to step up there & put it in the hole.” #Lakers
The Wolves got Robert Covington, Dario Saric and Jerryd Bayless in return for Butler and Justin Patton. Minnesota is 17-13 since the trade, while Philadelphia is 20-10. So maybe the move worked out for the best for both teams? “For the way it looks, I guess,” veteran Wolves forward Taj Gibson said. “I was hoping it could work out. But things in the NBA always change, and you just have to keep moving forward. Jimmy is in a good situation. KAT and Wig are in a great situation here, so it worked out for the better.”
