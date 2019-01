Then again, the Sixers are coming off a three-game stretch in which they lost to the Washington Wizards and Atlanta Hawks and barely escaped with a win over the now 10-32 Knicks, who were playing without two of their best players, Tim Hardaway Jr. and Enes Kanter. “It’s arrogant and a mistake not to put everybody in that category,” Brown said. “We learned that against Atlanta and Washington. I feel a little reckless even talking about this thing … the NBA is the NBA, and I try to disregard records … [that] was proven the last three games. You can’t get a more blatant reality test than what we’ve just been through. “So my mission remains the same: to grow our defense and help our group coexist.”