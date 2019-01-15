Then again, the Sixers are coming off a three-game stre…
Then again, the Sixers are coming off a three-game stretch in which they lost to the Washington Wizards and Atlanta Hawks and barely escaped with a win over the now 10-32 Knicks, who were playing without two of their best players, Tim Hardaway Jr. and Enes Kanter. “It’s arrogant and a mistake not to put everybody in that category,” Brown said. “We learned that against Atlanta and Washington. I feel a little reckless even talking about this thing … the NBA is the NBA, and I try to disregard records … [that] was proven the last three games. You can’t get a more blatant reality test than what we’ve just been through. “So my mission remains the same: to grow our defense and help our group coexist.”
January 15, 2019 | 10:43 am EST Update
When Embiid was asked about the daunting gauntlet of games facing his Philadelphia 76ers over the next few weeks, he reacted with a grimace and a raised eyebrow — followed by a smile — and acknowledged the challenge that lies ahead. “I’m excited,” Embiid said after beating the New York Knicks on Sunday at Madison Square Garden. “We’re going to see how good we are and how good we can become — or how bad we are. “I think the next three weeks are really going to shape our season. … It will be exciting. It will be a good test.”
For LeBron and for his team, it’s been much more serious. “I’m handling it as well as I can,” James told The Athletic on Sunday, on his way to get in some running before the Lakers-Cavs game. “Mentally, he’s getting there. If there’s one guy you don’t want to get hurt, it’s him, because he always wants to play,” said a member of James’ inner circle. “I wouldn’t say ‘depressed,’ just that he’s eager to get back,” said Lakers coach Luke Walton.
LeBron James knew almost right away the injury he suffered on Christmas would be the worst of his career. “They told us three weeks was the best-case scenario,” James’ agent, Rich Paul, told The Athletic on Monday. “And then after three weeks, if he’s able to play, he’ll play.”
Shams Charania: The Minnesota Timberwolves are finalizing a deal to hire veteran assistant coach Jerry Sichting to head coach Ryan Saunders’ staff, league sources tell me and @ Jon Krawczynski.
January 15, 2019 | 9:25 am EST Update
Clearly, he’s not afraid of his words being drowned out over the course of 82 games. He’s craved this moment and this level of influence. His teammates are taking heed, saying his words were encouraging about the comeback Monday, which saw the Celtics cut the lead to seven with a minute remaining. “It’s the truth,” Celtics second-year forward Jayson Tatum said. “He knows what it takes to win a championship and most of us don’t. Sometimes you have to be brutally honest in this profession to get the best out of one another. It came from a good place.”