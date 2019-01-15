Erik Horne: Dennis Schroder on why Atlanta wasn’t the…
Erik Horne: Dennis Schroder on why Atlanta wasn’t the right situation for him, said he wanted to be in an organization that wanted to win: “I’m a competitor and I try to give everything out there. I want the organization to feel the same way.” pic.twitter.com/ZdBRBWJDm4
January 15, 2019 | 1:15 pm EST Update
Kings interested in Jeremy Lin
Marc Stein: Sacramento is among the teams that have expressed exploratory trade interest in Hawks guard Jeremy Lin, according to league sources
Jonathan Feigen: Rockets in talks today on a new contract for Danuel House Jr., source said. This is as expected with his allotment of NBA days up, but nothing finalized yet.
“It’s tough when you guard really unbelievable players, because they don’t have one thing,” Bridges said. “If you take that away, they’re gonna go the other way and do a different thing. It’s just always being locked in and just staying down.” Bridges is learning when he can be more physical during a game, and when that approach will come with a risk of being called for a touch foul. Kokoskov wants to see Bridges improve as a rebounder (he enters Monday averaging 2.8 per game). And whether Bridges realizes it, the Suns’ training staff is tracking the physical and mental toll of all first-year players flirting with hitting the rookie wall as the season passes the halfway point.
January 15, 2019 | 12:19 pm EST Update
Pistons adding Isaiah Whitehead
Shams Charania: Sources @TheAthleticNBA @WatchStadium: Guard Isaiah Whitehead has agreed to a two-way NBA contract with the Detroit Pistons. Whitehead was Brooklyn’s second-round pick in 2016 and had played overseas this season.
Early this morning, Smith “liked” a Slam Magazine Instagram post that detailed the reported interest in him from Orlando and Phoenix and a Mavericks source confirmed to The News that trade discussions have accelerated to the point that it would be a major surprise if a deal isn’t struck. The source emphasized that neither Smith nor his agent has asked for a trade, but “if something is out there, they wouldn’t be opposed to it. I think this is kind of figuring out what the win-win is.”
So what happened to the Smith-Mavericks marriage that began so promisingly after the Mavericks made him the No. 9 pick of the June 2017 draft? NBA sources cite two factors: The swift ascendance of rookie Luka Doncic and quicker-than-expected trajectory change in the franchise’s outlook. And, to a lesser degree, the continued butting of heads between Smith and coach Rick Carlisle about some of the second-year guard’s on-court decision-making. “On a scale of one-to-10, it’s certainly not a zero,” a Mavericks source said of the Carlisle-Smith element. “It not a zero with any player. But I wouldn’t say it’s a 10, either. It’s a factor, but it’s not something that can’t be figured out if we end up moving forward with what we have, which is honestly what we want to do.”
The video tribute before the game was spectacular. The curtain call Tony Parker got in the last minute was charming. But that was ceremony, and Parker prefers substance. So how his current team managed to beat his previous one is what gripped him afterward. “Before the game they were all, ‘We’re going to do this for you, Tony! You deserve it!” Parker said of his teammates after the Charlotte Hornets beat the San Antonio Spurs Monday 108-93. “They played so hard that I said, ‘Why don’t we play like that every road game?’ “Come on guys, you have no excuse! I’m going to be on them now.”