The video tribute before the game was spectacular. The curtain call Tony Parker got in the last minute was charming. But that was ceremony, and Parker prefers substance. So how his current team managed to beat his previous one is what gripped him afterward. “Before the game they were all, ‘We’re going to do this for you, Tony! You deserve it!” Parker said of his teammates after the Charlotte Hornets beat the San Antonio Spurs Monday 108-93. “They played so hard that I said, ‘Why don’t we play like that every road game?’ “Come on guys, you have no excuse! I’m going to be on them now.”