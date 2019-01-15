Chris Vivlamore: FWIW. There will be a short tribute vi…
Chris Vivlamore: FWIW. There will be a short tribute video for Dennis Schroder during tonight’s game.
January 15, 2019 | 6:11 pm EST Update
James Edwards III: According to sources, the #Pistons are signing former MSU point guard Kalin Lucas to a two-way deal, cutting Zach Lofton.
Tom Moore: #Sixers coach Brett Brown on Jimmy Butler playing against former team: Doesn’t think Butler will let emotion affect his play in a negative way.
Gina Mizell: Devin Booker will start tonight at Indiana, coach Igor Kokoskov says. He had missed the past three-plus games with back spasms. #Suns
Chris Vivlamore: Updates on Hawks injury report: John Collins (left ankle sprain) is available. Taurean Prince (flu-like symptoms) is available. Dewayne Dedmon (left ankle sprain) is out. Jeremy Lin (flu-like symptoms) is out.
January 15, 2019 | 5:29 pm EST Update
Sam Amick: I spent a lot of time doing Luke Walton stuff this week … They better win that game [against the Bulls] or else I’m going to have be getting on that phone and making sure that Luke is not going to lose his job. There is no imminent reason to think it’s that bad right now when it comes to whether or not he’s actually going to get fired. But this little back to back [Cleveland and Chicago] is a little bit of a trap. And I only say that because Magic [Johnson] is now … widely known as a pretty intense, aggressive executive. So there’s always this kind of sense of who knows what game puts him over the edge.