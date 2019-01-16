Erik Horne: Dennis Schroder tribute video played during…
January 15, 2019 | 8:34 pm EST Update
Jonathan Feigen: Rockets failed to reach an agreement with Danuel House, Jr. today, source said. He will remain on a two-way contract and play for the Vipers. Rockets expect to sign a wing to a 10-day contract tomorrow, source said.
Bobby Marks: Rodney McGruder has now met the starter criteria in his contract. The Miami Heat guard has now started 41 games this season and will be eligible to receive a $3M (from $1.9M) Qualifying Offer. McGruder signed a three-year $3.4M contract with the Heat during the summer of 2016.
Omari Sanfoka II: Per sources, the #Grizzlies have applied for a Disabled Player Exception for Dillon Brooks.
Harrison Wind: Gary Harris (hamstring) will miss his fifth-straight game for the Nuggets tonight. Trey Lyles (wrist) is available to play.
Marc J. Spears: Jazz say Rubio (mild right hamstring strain), Sefolosha (mild right hamstring strain) and Neto (left groin strain) will be reevaluated in one week. Exum (left ankle sprain) will be reevaluated in two weeks.
January 15, 2019 | 8:00 pm EST Update
Nick Friedell: Kerr says Warriors will be cautious with minutes as they start this back-to-back but DeMarcus Cousins will not play Wednesday night vs. Pelicans. He remains on track to play Friday at Staples vs. Clippers.