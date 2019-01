At the time Tracy was a budding star in the making. Do you ever wonder what could’ve happened if the two of you remained together during those Toronto years after he went to Orlando? Vince Carter: “We’ve talked about it before. It’s always the “what if” obviously like everyone else asks, but it was meant in the cards to be that way, and he went on to have an amazing career and became the Hall of Fame player that he is. Who’s to say it would happen that way with both of us together? You never know. That’s kind of the unknown, which everyone kind of wants to know but you know, it’s alright. It was fun while it lasted and it made for good competition when we played against each other.”