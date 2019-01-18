I know you haven’t decided whether you’re going to …
I know you haven’t decided whether you’re going to play or not next season, but have you ever thought about signing a one-day contract or something like that to close your career in Toronto? Vince Carter: “It’s possible. I try not to think too far ahead. I just deal with the daily grind and go from there, just looking forward and worrying about that stuff now is too soon for me.”
At the time Tracy was a budding star in the making. Do you ever wonder what could’ve happened if the two of you remained together during those Toronto years after he went to Orlando? Vince Carter: “We’ve talked about it before. It’s always the “what if” obviously like everyone else asks, but it was meant in the cards to be that way, and he went on to have an amazing career and became the Hall of Fame player that he is. Who’s to say it would happen that way with both of us together? You never know. That’s kind of the unknown, which everyone kind of wants to know but you know, it’s alright. It was fun while it lasted and it made for good competition when we played against each other.”
On May 19, 2018, Cousins posted a picture to Twitter and Instagram that showed Wilkins moments after he ruptured his Achilles. It gave Cousins hope and he praised the legend’s comeback. Shortly after, the two NBA stars connected. “I reached out to him,” Wilkins told HoopsHype. “I told him, ‘Don’t listen to all of the critics. Nobody knows your heart the way that you do. Use that to your advantage. Don’t let all of the critics dictate who you are.’”
Some fans questioned why Wilkins has been willing to help a rival player, considering he is Atlanta’s Vice President of Basketball and Cousins obviously plays for the Warriors. However, for Wilkins, this is much bigger than competing with Golden State. “People look at it and ask why I’m lighting a fire in a guy who isn’t on my team, but, to me, that doesn’t matter,” Wilkins explained. “It’s not about that! It’s about helping someone continue to fulfill their dreams. That’s what was the most important thing to me because, look, I’ve been through it! I’ve been through this. I know what he’s dealing with.”
After getting to know Cousins throughout this process, Wilkins has become a big believer in the former Kentucky product. “I would be very surprised if he didn’t come back and get back to the level he once was at,” Wilkins said. “He’s a guy who absolutely loves to play. He plays with emotion. He plays with a fire. And the good thing for him is he was a lot younger at 27 years old [than I was when I had the injury]. He’s a guy who’s really committed. We’ve had some great conversations. I love his game. I really do love his game,” Wilkins continued. “He plays with a lot of emotion and passion, and I have no problem with that. He’s a guy who’s always going to play hard and he’s going to go after guys. He plays with a chip on his shoulder, and that’s what makes you great. He’s one of those throwback guys [who remind me] of the players you’d see back when I played. He’s that kind of guy.”
SB: What does Karl Anthony-Towns have to do to lead this team to the playoffs now that Jimmy Butler is gone? KEVIN GARNETT: Consistency. Consistency makes us better or less than the ones who came before us. I’ve told him to focus on hooping and playing versus chatting and talking. KAT likes to let you know a lot. He’s very confident. But man, continue to work. You never want to get in a position where you feel like you don’t have to work anymore. I’m always telling him to continue to work and be better. Listen, they’re underachieving and they know that. They’re a better team than what their record shows, and they have to be more consistent at the end of the day.