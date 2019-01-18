Chris Vivlamore: Hawks transfer Jaylen Adams to G Leagu…
Chris Vivlamore: Hawks transfer Jaylen Adams to G League.
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day
January 18, 2019 | 1:14 pm EST Update
If not traded, do you think Marc opts in after this season, and if he opts out, does he leave or sign elsewhere? Chris Herrington: I hinted around this in my Gasol piece, but I’ll say it plainly here: My bet is that Gasol is not traded before the deadline but does end up leaving in the summer. I think he opts out and either leaves in free agency or via a sign-and-trade. I am not hugely confident in that assessment. I’d put it at about 60 percent right now. If Gasol’s game is going to transition into a lesser role, I think he’d prefer to do so on a team with a clearer path to contention than the Grizzlies will have in the near-term. And I’m not convinced the Grizzlies really want to offer a multi-year extension, even at a far-reduced salary, for what I think they must now see needs to be a rebuild. But I know at least a couple of people whose guesses are as educated as mine who tilt the other way, who think Gasol is more likely to be back. That maybe he cares about his connection to the franchise and city too much. That maybe he doesn’t want to disrupt his life — off the floor as much as on it — that much.
January 18, 2019 | 12:52 pm EST Update
Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell broke into the national spotlight during NBA All-Star Weekend in Los Angeles last year after winning the Slam Dunk contest. However, the second-year guard won’t be defending his crown at NBA All-Star Weekend in Charlotte this February at the Spectrum Center. Although he isn’t competing in the dunk contest, Deseret News sources say he hasn’t ruled out the Rising Stars Game on Friday, Feb. 15.