Chris Vivlamore: Hawks could be without two key players vs. Celtics tomorrow: John Collins (bronchitis-type symptoms) is questionable. Trae Young (flu-like symptoms) is questionable.
January 18, 2019 | 5:00 pm EST Update
KC Johnson: It should be noted that the Bulls still will shop Robin Lopez and Jabari Parker in advance of the Feb. 7 trade deadline, even with news of Wendell Carter Jr. injury and likely surgery. If they find deals, Cristiano Felicio or small lineup always can be used.
Highly frustrated with the officiating, Josh Jackson drew a second technical foul in the fourth quarter of Phoenix’s 111-109 loss to Toronto which ended with Pascal Siakam’s driving bucket the buzzer. “We didn’t get no calls, man,” Jackson said. “Simple as that. I felt disrespected. That’s what happened, ultimately, and I don’t let nobody disrespect me. That’s what happened.”
“I felt like there were plenty of plays we should’ve been shooting free throws on and for some reason, we’re playing defense, and we’re going down there shooting free throws,” Jackson said. “A lot of frustration, a lot of calls that should’ve been called that weren’t, but I felt like it was my job to step up and say something for my teammates.”
When asked about teams and players having to “earn your stripes,” Jackson quickly dismissed that idea. “That’s BS,” Jackson said. “That should never be that way. I watch all-star guys get the benefit of the doubt every night. Questionable calls, they still get them, but teams like us, we just don’t for some reason. I don’t know what it is.”
Former NBA star Tim Duncan was spotted handing out food in San Antonio, the city where he played for nearly 20 years on the Spurs. On Wednesday, a fan uploaded a photo of the 42-year-old Duncan, sporting sunglasses and dressed casually in an apparent effort to avoid attention.
“We want to open our doors to support federal government workers who are currently facing stress and uncertainty,” said Jason Wexler, Grizzlies President of Business Operations. “As they constantly support us each day, we want to express our appreciation for all they do with this small gesture and provide them the opportunity to join us for free at our annual MLK Jr. Celebration Game.”