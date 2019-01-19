Chris Kirschner: Taurean Prince will come off the bench…
Chris Kirschner: Taurean Prince will come off the bench tonight. He doesn’t have a minutes restriction. DeAndre’ Bembry and Kevin Huerter will start.
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day
January 19, 2019 | 6:40 pm EST Update
Tim Bontemps: Brett Brown on Markelle Fultz being back: “It’s great to see him … it’s good to have him back.” Said team needs to assess what kind of basketball shape he’s in, because he’s been away working out away from the team, and says it will take time to sort out how long he’ll need.
Dwain Price: Carlisle compares Luka to: “There’s a little (Toni) Kukoc, there’s a little of (Manu) Ginobili, there’s a little of (Drazen) Petrovic. Those guys had wide-ranging skills. They could all score, they could all make plays. They could all make plays at both ends of the floor.” #Mavs
Dwain Price: Someone just asked Carlisle if there are comparisons between Larry Bird and Luka: “There’s are certain similarities. Guys like that anticipate and see things coming before they happen. And at times that could get away from you a little bit and get a little too expeditious.” #Mavs
Mark Montieth: Rick Carlisle has coached @Reggie Miller and @Dirk Nowitzki. “They’re both great creatures of habit, they both have very stringent rituals. They both have the same meticulous approach to shooting, the kind of preparation you need to be great and maintain that level of greatness.”
Eric Smith: Chris Boucher told me…if he plays tonight vs Memphis…it will be the 1st time ever that he has played 2 games in 1 day. Boucher arrived at the 905 game around 1015am for film. Tip off at 2pm. Uber’d home just after 4pm (to get his stuff) & then headed to Scotiabank Arena
January 19, 2019 | 6:33 pm EST Update
Brett Dawson: Thunder 117 Sixers 115 F | Paul George with a 4-point play with 5.1 seconds to play for the lead, and Jimmy Butler misses a 3 at the buzzer. OKC has won 19 straight against Philly.