NBC Sports Boston: Marcus Smart and DeAndre’ Bembry get chippy in the game. Smart gets ejected
January 19, 2019 | 9:33 pm EST Update
Chris Kirschner: Marcus Smart was being held back but broke through and just charged at DeAndre’ Bembry. Smart has been ejected.
Matt Velazquez: Bucks win, 118-108. Bledsoe with a season-high 30 points. Giannis 25 pts, 13 rebs, Brogdon 18 pts, Middleton 15, Lopez 8 pts, 6 blocks.
Eric Koreen: Per Raps, Green fell one point short of Lowry’s franchise record of 22 points in a quarter, set on Dec. 2, 2015 in Atlanta. Green’s seven threes were, of course, a franchise record for 3s in a frame.
Tania Ganguli: Some fun facts about Kuzma’s big first quarter from the Lakers. He’s the first Laker with 20 in the first since Kobe in 2011. Only six players have had multiple 20-point quarters this season: Steph Curry, James Harden, Damian Lillard, Paul George, Kemba Walker and Kyle Kuzma
Scott Agness: Good time for the Pacers to play the Mavericks. They won 111-99 led by 19 points from Tyreke Evans. Sabonis had 16/11. Most starters played ~25m with another game tomorrow night vs Hornets.
Scott Agness: Pacers fans chanted “We want Dirk” and are rewarded with perhaps the Hall of Famer’s final three minutes of basketball in Indy.