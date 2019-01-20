Dan Favale: James Harden now leads all active NBA playe…
Dan Favale: James Harden now leads all active NBA players in career 40-point games (via @Basketball-Reference): 1. Harden (65) 2. LeBron (64) 3. Kevin Durant (55) 4. Russell Westbrook (39) 5. Steph Curry/Melo (36) 7. Dwyane Wade (34) 8. Vince Carter (32) 9. Anthony Davis (30) 10. Damian Lillard (21) pic.twitter.com/5nPLxunMrh
January 20, 2019 | 8:35 am EST Update
Lonzo Ball to miss significant time?
While X-ray results were negative, this still figures to be a significant injury for Ball. Ingram missed seven games with a sprained ankle earlier this season and when Ball has been injured in the past, the Lakers have been extremely careful when bringing him back. He played 52 games as a rookie, in part because of a nagging knee injury that started off as day-to-day and ended up costing him 15 games.
Tania Ganguli: A bit of good news for the Lakers while they try to hang onto this one. Lonzo Ball’s X-Rays were negative for fractures, per source.
That diagnosis was backed up when X-rays revealed no fractures, though it’s still unknown how many games Ball will have to miss. The Lakers will likely need Ball to undergo an MRI to reveal the extent of the damage to his ligaments.
“For Lonzo it’s learning on the go,” Walton said. “He hasn’t had an offseason yet to work on his game. So he’s learning while we’re playing during the season and he’s really done a nice job of turning a corner. We’ll see where we’re at, how long he’s out for, and hopefully get him up and running again and playing at the level he was playing at before he got hurt.”
In several videos found on Twitter, it does appear that Hield does establish a dribble, lose control, pick up the basketball, and dribbles again before the winner. Pachulia said he thought it was a violation immediately. It appears that Pachulia, Reggie Bullock and Jackson relax Hield bobbles the ball. “Once he picked up the ball, he couldn’t dribble anymore,” Pachulia said. “That’s messed up. Unfortunately he did. He got by me easy because it was sort of surprising. “One-foot floater from (three-point range)? C’mon.”
Rod Beard: #Pistons Blake Griffin: “I can’t say anything about the officiating, but I don’t know that I’ve ever been part of a game like that. (I’m) very frustrated. I’m almost at a loss for words at what happened.”
Smart and Bembry had to be separated after an exchange of words as players lined up for a jump ball. After being restrained by teammates and coaches, Smart broke free and charged toward Bembry before being restrained again. Bembry also was called for a technical foul following a video review. “I need to go back and watch it before I react to it,” Boston coach Brad Stevens said after the Celtics’ 113-105 victory. “From what I saw, obviously, deserved to be ejected. And, I don’t know what was said. I haven’t asked [Smart], I haven’t talked to him about it, but, obviously there’s league punishment for that type of stuff. Can’t react that way.”