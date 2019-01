Kyrie Irving said it was on the Celtics to finish strong after Smart was tossed. “I just think that we accept Marcus for who he is, in terms of being fiery,” said Irving, who had a game-high 32 points. “You know, bringing that type of energy. You know, s— happens sometimes where the game goes like that and an altercation happens, we just gotta pick right back up. I think it was a five- or six-point game at that point, so, you know, he knew what the score was. He knew he had one tech, he’s responsible for that; it’s our responsibility to pick him up, and finish out the game strong.”