January 20, 2019 | 6:54 pm EST Update
“Coming from a Caucasian mother and African-American father, nobody else symbolizes everything I’ve gone through, what my family has gone through, what black and white people in general who have been together have been through more than Martin,” Rivers said. “I just thought he was the only person fitting to have tattooed on me other than Jesus. I don’t want to repeat the things I heard growing up because I don’t want to shed light on ignorance.”
14 mins ago via Houston Chronicle

Austin Rivers: “My parents had to go through much worse dating in the era they did — a white woman dating a black guy when my mom was in college. We had people in the KKK come burn our house down in San Antonio. I don’t like to talk about this. I was 4 years old. I remember what the house looked like. I remember my mom … There’s been a lot of things happen to my family, a lot of things happen to my mom and dad, specifically. It means a lot more than people think it means. I don’t just have Martin Luther King on my leg for no reason.”
14 mins ago via Houston Chronicle

January 20, 2019 | 6:39 pm EST Update
