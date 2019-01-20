Chris Vivlamore: Hawks injury report for tomorrow’s g…
Chris Vivlamore: Hawks injury report for tomorrow’s game vs. Orlando: Dewayne Dedmon (left ankle soreness) is probable. Alex Len (right Achilles tension) is probable. Kent Bazemore (right ankle sprain) is out. Miles Plumlee (left knee pain) is out.
January 20, 2019 | 6:54 pm EST Update
Tom Orsborn: Lonnie on his G League experience: “You got to understand the Spurs system what is best for you, and continue to get better on and off the court. Because at the end of the day, as good as a player that you want to be on the court, it’s all about professionalism off the court.”
Austin Rivers had a portrait of Martin Luther King looking skyward created to adorn his right calf. The civil rights leader’s suit is made up from the quote, “The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy.”
“Coming from a Caucasian mother and African-American father, nobody else symbolizes everything I’ve gone through, what my family has gone through, what black and white people in general who have been together have been through more than Martin,” Rivers said. “I just thought he was the only person fitting to have tattooed on me other than Jesus. I don’t want to repeat the things I heard growing up because I don’t want to shed light on ignorance.”
Austin Rivers: “My parents had to go through much worse dating in the era they did — a white woman dating a black guy when my mom was in college. We had people in the KKK come burn our house down in San Antonio. I don’t like to talk about this. I was 4 years old. I remember what the house looked like. I remember my mom … There’s been a lot of things happen to my family, a lot of things happen to my mom and dad, specifically. It means a lot more than people think it means. I don’t just have Martin Luther King on my leg for no reason.”
Tom Orsborn: Pop on MLK Day and Dr. King’s legacy: “Just about everything he said was right on the money, from the heart & true. Today you don’t even know what is true & what is false. It’s another day to hope that reasonable people can come back to understanding a better path for everybody.”
Pacers Sports & Entertainment is deeply saddened to learn about the passing of Jimmy Rayl, who played on the Pacers’ original team in 1967.
Lakers guard Lonzo Ball, who was injured in last night’s game at Houston, underwent an MRI which revealed a Grade 3 left ankle sprain. Ball is expected to miss 4-6 weeks and updates will be provided as appropriate.