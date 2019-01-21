Dewayne Dedmon on the block?
An intriguing name that might: Dewayne Dedmon. The former Warrior, much improved from those days, is on the final year of a deal that pays him $6.3 million this season. He’s on an Atlanta team going nowhere that’ll be interested in losing games down the stretch. So he’s very available. But the Hawks will start by shopping him in trades. At a $6.3 million salary and still productive, it’s conceivable there’d be a willing buyer. But Atlanta was in a similar position last February with Marco Belinelli and Ersan Ilyasova. The Hawks weren’t able to get what they wanted for either. The deadline passed. Both were bought out, sent off to find teams of their choosing. Keep an eye on Dedmon in this scenario.
For now, though, because of Damian Jones’ season-ending injury and the unknown of Cousins, sources maintain the priority remains adding a big. But there’s also been a push for patience. Cousins’ return, three weeks before the deadline, gives them plenty of evaluation time. The candidates: Dating back to early July, there was mutual interest between Tyson Chandler and the Warriors. Both sides began sniffing then, sources said, and again before he was bought out by the Suns and chose to sign with the Lakers a few months back. But that option is gone.
Redick, a 13-year veteran who turned 34 over the summer, was seeking as much money as possible from a winning situation. Both the Pacers and 76ers fulfilled that request. “If Indiana had offered me a two-year deal, I’d be a Pacer right now,” Redick told The Athletic Indiana. “No question.”
Redick first discussed his decision on his weekly podcast, but he spoke more about because it would have been a significant signing for the Pacers with little risk. “It was close,” Redick continued. “There was basically a whole morning where I thought I was gonna go to Indiana. My agent told me to be patient. We knew there was a 5 o’clock deadline for them to make a decision on Al (Jefferson) and they wanted to know by 5. And hopefully before that. About noon he (his agent) called me and said, ‘I think Philly will change their offer.’
“What tipped the scale was pretty simple,” Redick said. “Look, I didn’t have Bird Rights after a one-year deal in Philly. I have Early Bird Rights now. “I didn’t want to necessarily start over again. The Indiana offer versus what Philly’s initial offer was, was at this point in my career, too much money to really turn down. Again, it was another chance to win. That was the thinking. When Philly got close enough, I knew kind of what I was going into.”
The Washington Wizards announced today that the team has signed guard Gary Payton II to a 10-day contract. Payton II (6-3, 190) has spent this season with the G League’s Rio Grande Valley Vipers, averaging 19.2 points, 8.2 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 3.4 steals in 13 games. He has appeared in 29 games (six starts) and has averaged 3.1 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists over his two-year NBA career with the Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Lakers.
Ryan Wolstat: Sounds like OG Anunoby should be back for Pacers game Wed. with a chance for tomorrow vs. Kings too. Kawhi away today at scheduled doctor’s appointment.
January 21, 2019 | 12:16 pm EST Update
“I’m going to go out there and get to the playoffs and put my best foot forward before I go out there and say (clicks his tongue) ‘Man, you need to go out there and get him instead of him.’ Because that’s not who I am,” Lillard said. “And I don’t care what nobody has to say about it. I’m not going to be the person to say I want to win a ring so bad and all I care about is winning. “Because at the end of the day, I know in my heart I want to win. I want to win a championship for this city, but I’m not willing to put somebody under the bus to do it. That means more to me than saying ‘I won a championship!’ but now this guy has been traded to a bad situation, and now his team don’t like him as much and he might be out of the league in a year. I’m not going to have that. I’m not going to have that on me.”