Bobby Marks: The big winner of Carmelo Anthony traded t…
Bobby Marks: The big winner of Carmelo Anthony traded to Chicago is the Atlanta Hawks. If Anthony is waived by the Bulls, Atlanta will receive a set-off of any additional salary that Anthony would sign for. The Hawks owed Anthony $25.5M as part of his buyout this summer.
January 21, 2019 | 5:49 pm EST Update
Adrian Wojnarowski: Carmelo Anthony will not play a game for the Bulls, but it is possible that franchise holds off on waiving him until the trade deadline, league sources tell ESPN. Bulls could include him in a one-for-one trade, but can’t aggregate his contract in another deal.
KC Johnson: Like the MCW deal, Bulls expected to send heavily protected 2nd round pick that won’t convey to the Rockets. Anthony will fall into open roster spot briefly before being waived and Bulls receive cash.
Adrian Wojnarowski: The NBA office will not execute the trade today because it’s a holiday, league sources tell ESPN. To clear the way for Kenneth Faried to sign and play tonight in Philadelphia, Rockets had to waive to James Nunnally. Trade call on ‘Melo will likely be Tuesday.
Kristian Winfield: D’Angelo Russell is the first Brooklyn Net to score 30+ points in consecutive games since Deron Williams in 2012-13, per Nets PR. Yeah.
Chase Hughes: Blake Griffin on the Wizards w/o John Wall: “I think they still have so many talented guys. They are still a good team when they play the way they did today. You have to be able to sit down and guard 7 guys, 8 guys, 9 guys because they have a lot of guys that can score.”
January 21, 2019 | 5:37 pm EST Update
Adrian Wojnarowski: The Houston Rockets have agreed to trade Carmelo Anthony and cash to the Chicago Bulls, league sources tell ESPN.