Oklahoma City’s Paul George, smiling after some of his makes, burned a series of Knicks defenders on his way to a flawless 31-points-in-30-minutes performance as the Thunder moved to 28-18, and the Knicks fell to 10-35 after one of their season’s most lethargic displays. Tim Hardaway Jr. lashed out at the NBA schedule-makers for coupling the Knicks’ two-week Western trip so closely to the London journey. Trey Burke and Emmanuel Mudiay admitted in London the calendar was wearing on them. Burke missed Monday’s game with the flu, and Mudiay got a head cold overseas. “They need to do something about that scheduling, especially next season if someone is going to go out to London,’’ said Hardaway, who scored a team-high 23 points. “It’s pathetic — two weeks on the road, and you come back for three days, and we go to London for a few days. That’s not the way to do it. We’re still trying to catch up on sleep. I haven’t gotten good sleep since we’ve gotten back [Friday].”