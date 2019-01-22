The Atlanta Hawks MLK Holiday weekend events culminated…
The Atlanta Hawks MLK Holiday weekend events culminated with their annual MLK game and celebration. At today’s game vs. Orlando, the in-game entertainment featured a special version of the starting lineups sung by the Contagious Choir of dReam Center Church of Atlanta led by RCA Inspiration artist Bishop William Murphy as well as three performances at center court from Gospel artist Koryn Hawthorne. Prior to the game, the team hosted 30 Brown Middle School students from the College For Every Student (CFES) Brilliant Pathways Mentoring program for the Hawks’ Dream Day youth seminar. The CFES Brilliant Pathways Scholars, who have been a part of a unique mentoring partnership with Hawks employees since August 2017, started their day listening to remarks from a variety of speakers including Melissa Pierce, wife of Hawks Head Coach Lloyd Pierce, Roshown McLeod, Hawks alum, Renee Montgomery, Atlanta Dream guard, and Scott Pioli, Atlanta Falcons Assistant General Manager.
January 22, 2019 | 11:03 am EST Update
Jorge Sierra: Agent Bill Neff tells HoopsHype he has not spoken to Milano about client James Nunnally. Nunnally played with Wolves and Rockets this season.
It wasn’t his NBA debut, but it had been so long between cups of coffee – sips, really – that Kalin Lucas probably felt the same rush of jangled emotions as he did the first time around, 50 months ago. Lucas, signed by his hometown Pistons last week to a two-way contract, scored his first NBA points – a pair of free throws with 9:50 left in the second quarter, a little more than two minutes after checking into the game at point guard. “It definitely means a lot,” said Lucas, a prep star at Orchard Lake St. Mary’s who spent four seasons at Michigan State, going undrafted after averaging 17 points for the Spartans in 2010-11. “At the same time, I still haven’t done anything yet, so my job is to come out and be aggressive and compete whenever my number’s called.”
“To be back home – I’ve got a lot of family and friends. I’ve got a lot of support,” he said. “It’s definitely a blessing.” As a player on a two-way contract, Lucas can spend 45 days with the Pistons before the G League calendar ends in late March and then limitless days with them. “As far as right now, you’ve got to take it one game at a time,” Lucas said. “We’ve got to watch film, try to get better and get ready for the game on Wednesday. I definitely feel it’s a good fit for me. My job is to be ready, no matter if I’m playing 12 minutes or three minutes or whatever the case may be. My job is to be ready – and I’m definitely ready.”
Adrian Wojnarowski: Veteran NBA agents Mike George and Steve McCaskill have finalized a partnership to work together as part of @Onelegacysports. George founded One Legacy in 2018.
January 22, 2019 | 10:37 am EST Update
Bill Neff, agent for James Nunnally, denied to Sportando that the forward has agreed to terms with Ax Armani Exchange Milano. “He has not decided his future yet. Milano and other four teams made us an offer before he went to Houston but after that, they have not contacted us” Bill Neff said.
Charlotte Hornets General Manager Mitch Kupchak announced today that the team has recalled guard Devonte’ Graham from the Greensboro Swarm, the team’s NBA G League affiliate. The recall from the Greensboro Swarm concludes Devonte’ Graham’s sixth assignment to the Greensboro Swarm this season. The rookie guard has appeared in seven games for the Swarm, averaging 22.4 points, 4.9 rebounds and 5.6 assists in 33.1 minutes.
Oklahoma City’s Paul George, smiling after some of his makes, burned a series of Knicks defenders on his way to a flawless 31-points-in-30-minutes performance as the Thunder moved to 28-18, and the Knicks fell to 10-35 after one of their season’s most lethargic displays. Tim Hardaway Jr. lashed out at the NBA schedule-makers for coupling the Knicks’ two-week Western trip so closely to the London journey. Trey Burke and Emmanuel Mudiay admitted in London the calendar was wearing on them. Burke missed Monday’s game with the flu, and Mudiay got a head cold overseas. “They need to do something about that scheduling, especially next season if someone is going to go out to London,’’ said Hardaway, who scored a team-high 23 points. “It’s pathetic — two weeks on the road, and you come back for three days, and we go to London for a few days. That’s not the way to do it. We’re still trying to catch up on sleep. I haven’t gotten good sleep since we’ve gotten back [Friday].”