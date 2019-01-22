USA Today Sports

Chris Vivlamore: Hawks transferred guard Jaylen Adams a…

More HoopsHype Rumors
January 22, 2019 | 3:02 pm EST Update
A Pistons source told the Free Press recently Bullock, along with backup point guard Ish Smith, is garnering trade interest. Bullock would be a great addition for any team jockeying for playoff position or looking for an additional piece to contend — a team like the Philadelphia 76ers, who have designs on reaching the NBA Finals with a nucleus of Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons and Jimmy Butler. It could be an easy call for the Pistons since they have cratered since a 13-7 start and are currently below the Eastern Conference cutline for a playoff spot.
8 mins ago via Detroit Free Press

, Top Rumors

, , , ,

Storyline: Ishmael Smith Trade
Bullock, making $2.5 million this season, will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason so the Pistons must weigh re-signing him, trading him or risk losing him for nothing. The Pistons would like to re-sign Bullock and Smith (also a free agent) this offseason, according to the team source. It makes for a tricky situation. There are certain trade proposals that would be a no-brainer. If a team offers a first-round pick, it would be smart for the Pistons to move Bullock. Adding a solid first-rounder to their own pick would go toward the Pistons accumulation of assets. But a second-rounder? The decision becomes hazy.
8 mins ago via Detroit Free Press

, , Top Rumors

, , , , ,

And Stanley Johnson? He will likely be a restricted free agent, but it’s safe to assume the Pistons wouldn’t mind moving him, though his trade value is low. Other teams scout games and know his struggles through four seasons. Would the Pistons move Johnson? Yes. Are there any takers? The Pistons are looking for some sort of clarity over the next nine games before the deadline, the team source said.
8 mins ago via Detroit Free Press

, , Top Rumors

, , , ,

Home