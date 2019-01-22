Chris Vivlamore: Hawks transferred guard Jaylen Adams a…
January 22, 2019 | 3:02 pm EST Update
A Pistons source told the Free Press recently Bullock, along with backup point guard Ish Smith, is garnering trade interest. Bullock would be a great addition for any team jockeying for playoff position or looking for an additional piece to contend — a team like the Philadelphia 76ers, who have designs on reaching the NBA Finals with a nucleus of Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons and Jimmy Butler. It could be an easy call for the Pistons since they have cratered since a 13-7 start and are currently below the Eastern Conference cutline for a playoff spot.
Bullock, making $2.5 million this season, will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason so the Pistons must weigh re-signing him, trading him or risk losing him for nothing. The Pistons would like to re-sign Bullock and Smith (also a free agent) this offseason, according to the team source. It makes for a tricky situation. There are certain trade proposals that would be a no-brainer. If a team offers a first-round pick, it would be smart for the Pistons to move Bullock. Adding a solid first-rounder to their own pick would go toward the Pistons accumulation of assets. But a second-rounder? The decision becomes hazy.
And Stanley Johnson? He will likely be a restricted free agent, but it’s safe to assume the Pistons wouldn’t mind moving him, though his trade value is low. Other teams scout games and know his struggles through four seasons. Would the Pistons move Johnson? Yes. Are there any takers? The Pistons are looking for some sort of clarity over the next nine games before the deadline, the team source said.
Jessica Camerato: . @Corey Brewer was all smiles following practice. “I feel amazing,” he said the day after logging 33 minutes against the Rockets. pic.twitter.com/qqctyLCmOP
Harrison Wind: Michael Malone says Harris/Barton are still on sub-20 min restrictions. When those restrictions are upped to the mid-20’s both will move back into the starting lineup. Malone wants Harris, for example, to play continuously at the end of the first/beginning of the second quarters.