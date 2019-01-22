Chris Vivlamore: Injury report for Hawks game tomorrow …
Chris Vivlamore: Injury report for Hawks game tomorrow at Chicago: Kevin Huerter (sore neck) is questionable. Kent Bazemore (right ankle sprain) is out. Miles Plumlee (left knee pain) is out.
January 22, 2019 | 6:08 pm EST Update
Marc Stein: My sense is that the Grizzlies, since that Jan. 14 tweet, have indeed been quietly gauging the Gasol landscape and assessing their options — even though their preference surely remains not trading him.
If (when?) the Grizzlies reach the point that they are truly prepared to break up their star duo of Gasol and Mike Conley, one potential trade scenario I’ve heard would involve Memphis insisting to any interested team that Chandler Parsons must be involved in the same trade.
KIROLBET Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz announced on Tuesday that it signed forward Jalen Jones for the remainder of the season. Jones (2.01 meters, 25 years old) arrives from Cleveland of the NBA, where he averaged 5.1 points and 2.1 rebounds in 16 games this season.
If the NBA returns to Paris next season, as commissioner Adam Silver suggested last week, the Orlando Magic swingman might be busy lobbying the NBA to let his team play the Utah Jazz and fellow countryman Rudy Gobert in France. When asked after Monday’s win in Atlanta about the likelihood of the NBA playing a regular-season game in his hometown, Fournier could hardly contain his excitement.
Silver discussed the likelihood of the NBA returning to Paris last week during a press conference before the Knicks and Wizards faced off in London, where the league has played at least one regular-season game every year since 2013. Fournier, who is in his fifth season with the Magic, said he was at home when he first heard the Paris-related news, and his phone began to buzz with activity. He instantly thought of the proper matchup for the NBA’s next game in his hometown.
“When I heard that I was at home chilling, and I got some texts from my friends,” he said. “And was like, ‘Man, if we could have a Utah vs. Orlando game, that would be beautiful.’” So will Fournier lobby the league for a Magic-Jazz contest? “Oh yes. Of course,” he said. “Especially [for] me. I’m the only guy who’s actually from Paris. I was born and raised in Paris. The other guys are like north, south, whatever. I’m actually from there.”
January 22, 2019 | 6:01 pm EST Update
Sources to NBC Sports Washington coupled with other factors indicated the Wizards’ plan to keep Ariza for the remainder of the season, despite the impact of John Wall’s season-ending heel surgery.