USA Today Sports

Chris Vivlamore: Injury report for Hawks game tomorrow …

More HoopsHype Rumors
January 22, 2019 | 6:08 pm EST Update
If the NBA returns to Paris next season, as commissioner Adam Silver suggested last week, the Orlando Magic swingman might be busy lobbying the NBA to let his team play the Utah Jazz and fellow countryman Rudy Gobert in France. When asked after Monday’s win in Atlanta about the likelihood of the NBA playing a regular-season game in his hometown, Fournier could hardly contain his excitement.
2 mins ago via Orlando Sentinel

, Uncategorized

, , , ,

Silver discussed the likelihood of the NBA returning to Paris last week during a press conference before the Knicks and Wizards faced off in London, where the league has played at least one regular-season game every year since 2013. Fournier, who is in his fifth season with the Magic, said he was at home when he first heard the Paris-related news, and his phone began to buzz with activity. He instantly thought of the proper matchup for the NBA’s next game in his hometown.
2 mins ago via Orlando Sentinel

, Uncategorized

, ,

“When I heard that I was at home chilling, and I got some texts from my friends,” he said. “And was like, ‘Man, if we could have a Utah vs. Orlando game, that would be beautiful.’” So will Fournier lobby the league for a Magic-Jazz contest? “Oh yes. Of course,” he said. “Especially [for] me. I’m the only guy who’s actually from Paris. I was born and raised in Paris. The other guys are like north, south, whatever. I’m actually from there.”
2 mins ago via Orlando Sentinel

, Uncategorized

, ,

January 22, 2019 | 6:01 pm EST Update
Home