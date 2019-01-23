USA Today Sports

3 mins ago via The Athletic
The Grizzlies have attempted to engage several teams in a deal to move Chandler Parsons — most notably the Atlanta Hawks, league sources said. The sides have yet to build the necessary traction toward a trade. The move would free Parsons from Memphis, which has decided not to play him even though he has been cleared for basketball since Dec. 21. Expect forward JaMychal Green to attract significant interest entering the deadline.

January 23, 2019 | 12:33 pm EST Update
The Washington Wizards and Orlando Magic are still competing for a playoff berth, but both teams are preparing for the deadline with the awareness their moves will be made based upon whether the team is trending upward or down as Feb. 7 approaches, sources said. Wizards star guard Bradley Beal is not going anywhere, which Washington has made adamantly clear, league sources told The Athletic. Depending on how the next week to two weeks shape up, the Wizards could look more aggressively toward moving Otto Porter. The Utah Jazz have been an interested suitor for Porter, league sources said. Beal has helped lead the Wizards to seven wins in their past 10 games, carrying a squad that lost All-Star John Wall to season-ending heel surgery before the New Year.
3 mins ago via The Athletic

