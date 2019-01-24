Hawks general manager Travis Schlenk made it clear that…
Hawks general manager Travis Schlenk made it clear that his team is certainly listening to trade offers ahead of the Feb. 7 NBA trade deadline. The team is clearly in rebuilding mode and almost certainly won’t make the playoffs this season, which makes Atlanta one of a handful of sure sellers. The Hawks were sellers last year and most people thought they would trade Marco Belinelli and Ersan Ilyasova at the deadline, but they didn’t because they couldn’t find the right deal to make. Schlenk repeated that the Hawks aren’t going to make a deal this year if it doesn’t make sense for them. “We’re looking for future assets,” Schlenk said. “We already have five picks in this draft and more than likely, two firsts and three seconds. Any of the deals we do will be future assets or a deal that maybe will increase our (cap) flexibility moving forward. We’re still on the same trajectory. We’re certainly listening to a lot of stuff, but we’re not going to do a bad deal or do a deal that will hamper our objectives.”
January 24, 2019 | 2:35 pm EST Update
Pau Gasol: Speedy recovery @Victor Oladipo! Best wishes on your recovery 🙏🏼 #NBAFamily 💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/0t7bofCZqZ
Steve Popper: Well, asked if he had heard from Lance and Courtney about how to handle this, Enes said: “Yeah, look at those guys. I mean, Courtney or Lance, they’re 33, 34, whatever years old. I’m 26 years old. It’s not like I am old. You know what I mean? They treat me like I’m old.”