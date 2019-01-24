The Hawks have shopped Bazemore for more than a year no…
The Hawks have shopped Bazemore for more than a year now. He’s making $18 million this year and has a player option for $19 million next season that he’s leaning toward opting in when that time comes. Bazemore has been vocal to The Athletic about his desire to end his career with the Hawks. He doesn’t want to be traded, but if the team can find a suitable deal for Bazemore, he won’t be with the organization by the end of the season. “Regardless of what happens, I’ll be ready,” Bazemore said. “When I first got in the league, vets told me to stay ready so I won’t have to get ready. I worked my butt off every day (with Golden State), and I got traded to L.A. I got thrown in the fire and was ready to hold my own. That’s the mentality I’ve had. I have a contract that’s on the bigger end. There are so many variables that go into it. I’m going where the wind blows. I’ve learned to kind of be like water and let life take its course and just adapt to situations. I’m a positive person. I feel like the work I’ve put in here is showing, and I’m comfortable here. I sleep well at night.”
January 24, 2019 | 2:35 pm EST Update
Pau Gasol: Speedy recovery @Victor Oladipo! Best wishes on your recovery 🙏🏼 #NBAFamily 💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/0t7bofCZqZ
Steve Popper: Well, asked if he had heard from Lance and Courtney about how to handle this, Enes said: “Yeah, look at those guys. I mean, Courtney or Lance, they’re 33, 34, whatever years old. I’m 26 years old. It’s not like I am old. You know what I mean? They treat me like I’m old.”