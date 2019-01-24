They are: current Nuggets assistant Jordi Fernandez, 36…
They are: current Nuggets assistant Jordi Fernandez, 36, who was the head coach for the Cavs’ G League affiliate in Canton from 2014-16; Hornets assistant Steve Hetzel, 38, who coached the Charge from 2013-14; Raptors assistant Adrian Griffin, 44, who interviewed to be the Cavs’ head coach when they hired David Blatt in 2014; Hawks assistant Chris Jent, 49, a former player development coach in Cleveland; Mavericks assistant Jamahl Mosley, 40, who was a Cavs assistant from 2010-14; and Jazz assistant Alex Jensen, 42, who coached Canton from 2011-13.
January 24, 2019 | 5:39 pm EST Update
Shams Charania: Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie has torn ligaments on his right thumb and is evaluating need for surgery, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @WatchStadium.
Michael Gallagher: Per Nets, Spencer Dinwiddie is being evaluated for a right thumb injury. More information will be provided once the diagnosis has been completed.
Brian Lewis: #Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie (right thumb) is officially listed as questionable vs. the #Knicks. #Nyk
Bobby Marks: Here is an obstacle that teams are running into and will face when trying to shed big contracts. There are only 28 players (6% of the NBA) on expiring contracts with a salary between $10-$25M (not including player options). 21 of those players start for their own team.
Josh Robbins: Isaiah Briscoe, who sprained his right ankle last night in Brooklyn, is listed as questionable to play Friday night against the Wizards in Orlando.
Where Kawhi Leonard lands next basketball season is anyone’s guess, but it appears the Toronto Raptors star and impending free agent will be spending his offseasons in Rancho Santa Fe. Leonard has paid $13.3 million for a home in the affluent San Diego County community. The purchase was made using a corporate entity that lists the two-time Defensive Player of the Year as manager, public records show.
January 24, 2019 | 5:09 pm EST Update
Marc Stein: In the latest entry from the players (and former players) breaking news division, @Caron Butler says Nets backcourt sensation Spencer Dinwiddie is poised to miss 4-to-6 weeks with a finger injury. Still awaiting an official confirmation from the Nets …