USA Today Sports

They are: current Nuggets assistant Jordi Fernandez, 36…

2 hours ago via The Athletic
They are: current Nuggets assistant Jordi Fernandez, 36, who was the head coach for the Cavs’ G League affiliate in Canton from 2014-16; Hornets assistant Steve Hetzel, 38, who coached the Charge from 2013-14; Raptors assistant Adrian Griffin, 44, who interviewed to be the Cavs’ head coach when they hired David Blatt in 2014; Hawks assistant Chris Jent, 49, a former player development coach in Cleveland; Mavericks assistant Jamahl Mosley, 40, who was a Cavs assistant from 2010-14; and Jazz assistant Alex Jensen, 42, who coached Canton from 2011-13.

, , , , , , Uncategorized

, , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

More HoopsHype Rumors
January 24, 2019 | 5:39 pm EST Update
Where Kawhi Leonard lands next basketball season is anyone’s guess, but it appears the Toronto Raptors star and impending free agent will be spending his offseasons in Rancho Santa Fe. Leonard has paid $13.3 million for a home in the affluent San Diego County community. The purchase was made using a corporate entity that lists the two-time Defensive Player of the Year as manager, public records show.
7 mins ago via Los Angeles Times

, Uncategorized

, ,

January 24, 2019 | 5:09 pm EST Update
Home