January 24, 2019 | 5:39 pm EST Update
Where Kawhi Leonard lands next basketball season is anyone’s guess, but it appears the Toronto Raptors star and impending free agent will be spending his offseasons in Rancho Santa Fe. Leonard has paid $13.3 million for a home in the affluent San Diego County community. The purchase was made using a corporate entity that lists the two-time Defensive Player of the Year as manager, public records show.
7 mins ago via Los Angeles Times

January 24, 2019 | 5:09 pm EST Update
