This time, it was Sexton, who is represented by the same agency (CAA) as Wade. But even before joining that “team,” the two formed a tight bond. “It was someone that I built a relationship to where, as I talked about with Trae Young and this younger generation, this summer when I was out in Atlanta, Collin got in touch with me,” Wade told cleveland.com. “I was at my son’s AAU tournament. He came early in the morning to sit with me, watch my son’s games all day, just talk, pick my brain. I like that. I like that in young players when they reach out to you, when they’re searching for knowledge, so I continued that relationship.”
January 26, 2019 | 11:34 am EST Update
“We are open, with open arms. Who wouldn’t want to have such a great athlete on the national team? One that takes awards and distinctions in the USA,” Vassilakopoulos said to Greek national television (ERT) when asked if Giannis will be available for the 2019 World Cup. “At the same time, he’s a kid who learned basketball in Greece. Greece helped him a lot, from all aspects. He’s in the USA today playing with a Greek passport and that’s very important. And his brothers. His whole family is about basketball,” Vassilakopoulos added. “I hope he’ll be with us, like his brothers. One of them (Panathinaikos forward Thanasis Antetokounmpo) plays in Greece. They are a very good family that loves Greece,” Vassilakopoulos also mentioned.
January 26, 2019 | 11:29 am EST Update
Citing Parker’s practice habits and lack of defensive commitment, Boylen pulled Parker from the rotation after only five games on the job. Parker was inactive for nine straight games and 12 out of 13 as the Bulls kept sinking further into the abyss. After Friday night’s 106-101 loss to the Clippers, the Bulls are 11-38 and heading back to the draft lottery. “He’s a 23-year-old guy who’s younger than a lot of rookies in the league,” Bartelstein said. “He’s an immense, immense talent. When you watch him play the past couple of weeks, that talent level oozes out. You see it. It hasn’t gone the way we had hoped in Chicago, but the goal right now is to figure out how to make things a whole lot better. The talent level is undeniable. We’re just taking every day and trying to figure out what the best solution is.”
Indeed, Parker returned to the rotation on Jan. 12 and played well in five straight games off the bench before being held out of Wednesday night’s game with the knee issue. Multiple league sources confirmed Bartelstein is working with the Bulls to find a trade solution, so Parker’s increased role could be a thinly veiled effort to showcase him to potential suitors. “If they’ve decided to play him more, that’s why,” a rival executive said. (Boylen, however, said Wednesday in a radio interview with 670 The Score in Chicago that Parker is playing more because he’s practicing better.)
Either way, two rival executives told B/R that the Bulls’ search for a trade partner could prove futile. Given how things have gone for Parker in Chicago, it’s clear to all potentially interested teams that the Bulls aren’t picking up Parker’s $20 million option for next season. If you could sit back and get a former No. 2 overall pick who’s not yet 25 for a whole lot cheaper as a free agent a few months from now, why would you give up an asset and take on his contract for the rest of the season? “They’ll try to trade him for anything they can get,” one of the rival execs said. “It’s going to have to be an expiring contract, but how many teams have expiring contracts that can stack up to [$20 million]? Not many. I think they’ll just buy him out.”
Dwyane Wade’s last moments on the Quicken Loans Arena hardwood were spent with him yanking on the bottom of the net while teammate Josh Richardson polished off a 100-94 win at the free throw line. Then, the future Hall-of-Famer exchanged jerseys with Cavaliers rookie Collin Sexton. “It means a whole lot,” Sexton said. “Everything he did for this whole game and him being someone I can go to and talk to is pretty cool.”