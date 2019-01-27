With the Trail Blazers playing without All-Star guard D…
With the Trail Blazers playing without All-Star guard Damian Lillard, CJ McCollum reminded everybody just how good Portland’s other guard are. McCollum had 28 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds for his first career triple-double, leading the Trail Blazers to a 120-111 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday night. “CJ was terrific, maybe his best all-around game of the year,” Trail Blazers coach Terry Stotts said.
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day
January 27, 2019 | 8:27 am EST Update
Suns adding Emanuel Terry
Gina Mizell: The #Suns are signing Emanuel Terry to a 10-day contract, league sources tell The Athletic. My dude @NickKosmider wrote a hell of a story about Terry when he was on the Nuggets’ summer league roster last summer.
Darnell Mayberry: With Chandler Hutchison in a walking boot for the next 2-4 weeks due to a foot injury, the Bulls are calling up two-way guard Rawle Alkins from Windy City, sources tell The Athletic. Alkins has appeared in two games with Chicago.
If the Lakers’ hoped-for deal for Anthony Davis becomes reality, Lonzo Ball is likely, or all but certain, to go to New Orleans. Assuming the Lakers want a third superstar with LeBron James and AD—from a list starting with Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard and Klay Thompson—they have to slice more than $20 million off next season’s cap, which could go to New Orleans in a trade for Davis. Aside from James’ $37.4 million, two Lakers will make more than $2.1 million: Ball at $8.7 million, and Brandon Ingram at $7.3 million… making the young players likely, or all but certain, to be in any deal for AD.
Pallacanestro Olimpia Milan has signed a contract until 2020 with James Nunnally, a shooting guard-small forward of 2.01 mt, coming from the NBA’s Houston Rockets.
Connor Letourneau: Asked if he plans to participate in the 3-point contest, Klay Thompson said, “I don’t know. I’ll take a couple more days, probably.”
Harrison Wind: From Nuggets PR: Nikola Jokic is the first player in NBA history with 32 points, 18 rebounds and 10 assists in 34 minutes or less.
Albert Nahmad: Stephen Curry, already the most accurate free throw shooter in NBA history (90.529%), has just passed Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf (90.525%), whose 1,051 conversions did not meet the qualifying standard (1,200).