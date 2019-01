With the Trail Blazers playing without All-Star guard Damian Lillard, CJ McCollum reminded everybody just how good Portland’s other guard are. McCollum had 28 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds for his first career triple-double, leading the Trail Blazers to a 120-111 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday night . “CJ was terrific, maybe his best all-around game of the year,” Trail Blazers coach Terry Stotts said.