Adrian Wojnarowski: “Maybe the most intriguing team at the deadline are the New Orleans Pelicans. They are determined to try and find a way to convince Anthony Davis to stay long term. They could offer him a five-year, around $240 million super-max contract this offseason. If he says no to that, he’s essentially serving notice that he’s headed for free agency in 2020. The organization’s got to make a decision about whether they ride that out with him, maybe go into the summer, or do they want to make a trade, get back assets for a player, who, if he was on the trade market, would be as impactful of an available player via trade as maybe we’ve seen in the last decade in the NBA.”