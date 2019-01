“Obviously I hear everything that goes on. You can’t miss it,” Young said in an appearance on ESPN’s The Jump that aired Monday. “Luka’s having a really good year so far. And for me, all I do is try to focus on myself and my team. I know it’s easy to say, but I’m really dedicated to working extremely hard every day for my teammates and things like that. “And I think at the end of the day it worked out for both teams,” he added. “That’s how I look at it. I mean, Luka’s doing really well. I feel like I’m doing really well as well.”