“Obviously I hear everything that goes on. You can’t miss it,” Young said in an appearance on ESPN’s The Jump that aired Monday. “Luka’s having a really good year so far. And for me, all I do is try to focus on myself and my team. I know it’s easy to say, but I’m really dedicated to working extremely hard every day for my teammates and things like that. “And I think at the end of the day it worked out for both teams,” he added. “That’s how I look at it. I mean, Luka’s doing really well. I feel like I’m doing really well as well.”
January 29, 2019 | 3:50 am EST Update
New Orleans has options right now. The Lakers, Knicks, Bucks, and Raptors are expected to make trade offers for Davis ahead of the deadline, according to multiple front office sources. To some degree, every team will at least consider making an offer. But the Nuggets are considered by front-office executives as the off-the-radar team that actually has the assets to complete a deal, should they choose to enter the sweepstakes.
Most league sources have long felt that the Celtics are favorites for Davis if this drama reaches the summer because of the combination of young players and draft assets they could put on the table. Jayson Tatum is arguably the best asset who will be available in a trade; and though Jaylen Brown struggled to start the season, he has surged lately and previously shined during the postseason.
I’ve since been told by league sources that Davis doesn’t want to play for Chicago, his hometown team, as ESPN’s Brian Windhorst first reported.
Adrian Wojnarowski: “The best-case scenario for the Lakers is they add Anthony Davis, and then Golden State doesn’t offer Klay Thompson a max contract. They try to get Klay to take a little less than the max and if that happens I’m told Klay’s attention will be on the Lakers if they have Anthony Davis. Now we’ll see what Golden State does there. They’ve got a lot of players to pay going forward. They want to re-sign Kevin Durant. They certainly want to re-sign Klay, they’ve got Draymond Green coming up in free agency the following year.”
Several of the young Lakers, including Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball, Kuzma and Hart, will have to deal with increasing trade rumors through the Feb. 7 trade deadline as the team continues its pursuit of a superstar to pair with James. “I control what I can control,” Ingram said. “I don’t listen to the media, whatever it is. I just play basketball, control what I can control, come on the floor, be the best that I can be and listen to the people in my circle.”
When asked about Davis’ requesting a trade and his thoughts if the Lakers were to land Davis, Ingram replied, “That’ll be good for the Lakers — or whatever team that gets him.” “He’s a really, really good player, and any team that gets him will be happy to have him,” he added.