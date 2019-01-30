Chris Kirschner: Kent Bazemore has been upgraded to que…
Chris Kirschner: Kent Bazemore has been upgraded to questionable for tomorrow’s game against Sacramento. He hasn’t played since Dec. 29 when he sprained his right ankle.
January 29, 2019 | 10:06 pm EST Update
James Edwards III: In regards to the rumor that Blake Griffin said he wanted out of Detroit, “I heard that buzzing. Sometimes you should consider the source with some of that stuff.” Said he, his agent nor his people have asked to be traded.
Anthony Puccio: The Brooklyn Nets have won its 9th straight game at Barclays Center with a 122-117 victory over the Chicago Bulls. D’Angelo Russell led the way with 30 points, 7 assists and 3 steals.
Nets Daily: From Nets PR: The Nets have won nine straight at home and 13 of their last 14 at Barclays Center with tonight’s victory over the Bulls. Brooklyn has now matched its win total from all of last season in the team’s 52nd game of the season (28-24).
Candace Buckner: Bradley Beal on what led the #Wizards to their 116-113 loss to the 11-41 Cavaliers: “I don’t know. We probably thought that Cleveland was terrible and they came out and punched us in the mouth. Just like they did last time we were here and we got the same result.”
January 29, 2019 | 9:46 pm EST Update
Rod Beard: #Pistons Tom Gores on potentially going into the luxury tax: “I hope we can go into the luxury tax – that there’s a big enough move for us to do something. It’s all about moving this team forward. That’s what I’m hoping for.”
James Edwards III: FINAL: #Bucks 115, #Pistons 105. Detroit moves to 21-28 and are basically three full games back from No. 8 seed with four winnable ones coming up. The trade deadline is in nine days. Buckle up. Jackson with 25 points; Kennard with 19; Drummond 20p and 9r; Griffin 18p.