USA Today Sports

If Philadelphia chooses to upgrade the roster over the …

More HoopsHype Rumors
January 30, 2019 | 3:41 pm EST Update
If Philadelphia feels the same way, it would stand to reason the 76ers would be more reticent to use either Fultz or draft picks to try to bolster that group, perhaps choosing to wait and see what happens over the next few months before committing to Butler, Embiid and Simmons as the team’s long-term core. “I don’t believe there is any uncertainty,” Brown said. “I think, at times, you are trying to move some pieces around. If that equals uncertainty, so be it. But I think there’s enough certainty to understand that we want to be as aggressive as we can. “Elton will be as aggressive as he can be in the next week to bolster our team. And I think that that is, as I’ve just said, that doesn’t equate to, ‘We don’t really know what we have.’ That’s not it.”
27 mins ago via ESPN

, , , , Top Rumors

, , , , , , ,

Storyline: Markelle Fultz Trade?
Home