If Philadelphia chooses to upgrade the roster over the …
If Philadelphia chooses to upgrade the roster over the next nine days, pursuing both of those things to supplement its starters will be at the top of the agenda. Atlanta Hawks big man Dewayne Dedmon has drawn the 76ers’ interest, sources tell ESPN. He would bring athleticism and defense, along with shooting.
Dave McMenamin: Luke Walton says the Lakers are preparing as if LeBron won’t be available tomorrow. The Lakers say he is officially listed as out. Kyle Kuzma and Josh Hart are both questionable. However Walton said today Kuzma did the most he’s done since sitting out with his hip injury.
January 30, 2019 | 3:41 pm EST Update
If Philadelphia feels the same way, it would stand to reason the 76ers would be more reticent to use either Fultz or draft picks to try to bolster that group, perhaps choosing to wait and see what happens over the next few months before committing to Butler, Embiid and Simmons as the team’s long-term core. “I don’t believe there is any uncertainty,” Brown said. “I think, at times, you are trying to move some pieces around. If that equals uncertainty, so be it. But I think there’s enough certainty to understand that we want to be as aggressive as we can. “Elton will be as aggressive as he can be in the next week to bolster our team. And I think that that is, as I’ve just said, that doesn’t equate to, ‘We don’t really know what we have.’ That’s not it.”