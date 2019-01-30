USA Today Sports

Chris Vivlamore: Kent Bazemore upgraded to probable for…

More HoopsHype Rumors
January 30, 2019 | 4:54 pm EST Update
44 mins ago via The Athletic

, Top Rumors

, , ,

Storyline: Klay Thompson Free Agency
January 30, 2019 | 4:41 pm EST Update
The Minnesota Timberwolves announced the team has signed guard Isaiah Canaan to a 10-day contract. Canaan, 27, played in 19 games (15 starts) for the Phoenix Suns this season, averaging 7.5 points, 2.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 26.5 minutes per game before being waived on November 28. He also played in 19 games with the Suns during the 2017-18 season.
57 mins ago via NBA.com

, Top Rumors

, , ,

Storyline: Isaiah Canaan Free Agency
Home