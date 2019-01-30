Dave Mason: It was fun catching up with @Vince Carter a…
January 30, 2019 | 4:54 pm EST Update
Have the recent reports that Klay may be sniffing around LA+AD situation changed the odds of him re-signing at all in your mind? Marcus Thompson: No because I think the Warriors will pay whatever price. His agents are, smartly, trying to get all the money they can from the Warriors — which is tough to do with Klay having said for years he isn’t leaving. They have to make leaving an option for leverage. With that said, I don’t think it is wrong. I don’t think Klay would mind being a Laker and playing in Los Angeles if it came to that
How likely is this rumor of Klay Thompson following AD to the Lakers? Does that kill our title chances? Marcus Thompson: If the Warriors pay Klay, he stays. Not sure why he would take less money to go to the Lakers.
I’ve heard rumors that Cousins might re-sign with the Warriors next year in order for them to get Bird rights so he can get bigger money in 2020. What have you heard Mr. Thompson? Marcus Thompson: I’ve heard Cousins is really happy and that bodes well for the chances of him taking a pay cut again. Still slim, I’d say.
January 30, 2019 | 4:41 pm EST Update
The Minnesota Timberwolves announced the team has signed guard Isaiah Canaan to a 10-day contract. Canaan, 27, played in 19 games (15 starts) for the Phoenix Suns this season, averaging 7.5 points, 2.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 26.5 minutes per game before being waived on November 28. He also played in 19 games with the Suns during the 2017-18 season.
Logan Murdock: Steve Kerr on Draymond’s recent play: “Playing as well as I’ve ever seen him play, the assist-to-turnover ratio is spectacular, kind of unheard of and it’s not just the assists, its the push, its the constant pressure he’s putting on the defense.”
Chris Vivlamore: Kent Bazemore upgraded to probable for tonight vs. Kings. For tonight’s game at Sacramento: Kent Bazemore (right ankle sprain) is probable. Tyler Dorsey (left knee contusion) is doubtful. Miles Plumlee (left knee pain) is out.