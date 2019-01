Have the recent reports that Klay may be sniffing around LA+AD situation changed the odds of him re-signing at all in your mind? Marcus Thompson: No because I think the Warriors will pay whatever price. His agents are, smartly, trying to get all the money they can from the Warriors — which is tough to do with Klay having said for years he isn’t leaving. They have to make leaving an option for leverage. With that said, I don’t think it is wrong. I don’t think Klay would mind being a Laker and playing in Los Angeles if it came to that