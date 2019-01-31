Albert Nahmad: It’s unlikely that the Mavs will keep …
Albert Nahmad: It’s unlikely that the Mavs will keep the first-round pick they own the Hawks in 2019, which is top-5 protected. But any team that doesn’t make the playoffs has at least a chance at the first overall pick.
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day
January 31, 2019 | 5:57 pm EST Update
Shams Charania: Sources: Dallas’ draft compensation to New York in Kristaps Porzingis deal: Two future first-round picks.
Tim MacMahon: Mavs agreed to a trade with plan to sign Kristaps Porzingis to a long-term deal this summer and are confident they can with Luka Doncic and Dirk Nowitzki selling him. “He loves Luka and Dirk,” a source said.
James Edwards III: Rick Carlisle said everyone that was involved in the deal was on the plane last night from New York. Added that the team didn’t get situated in Detroit until 3 a.m.
Tim Cato: Salah Mejri and Ryan Broekhoff are both on the floor warming up for the Mavericks tonight, which indicates Dallas won’t be waiving either to complete this trade. 15th man Ray Spalding is the obvious candidate.
The New Orleans Pelicans and New Orleans Saints mourn the passing of public address announcer Chuck Edwards. “We are filled with sadness at this tragic news of Chuck’s passing. The legion of our fans with the New Orleans Saints and New Orleans Pelicans will miss Chuck enormously and will remember his presence, his warmth, and his voice.”
January 31, 2019 | 5:22 pm EST Update
Shams Charania: Porzingis is incredibly fond of Dirk Nowitzki and Luka Doncic — and the Mavericks have confidence they will be able to keep Porzingis, league sources said. Knicks/Mavericks talks started picking up steam Wednesday night.