USA Today Sports

Ian Begley: If the first-round pick Dallas traded to At…

41 mins ago via IanBegley

, Uncategorized

, , , ,

Storyline: Kristaps Porzingis Trade
More HoopsHype Rumors
January 31, 2019 | 9:03 pm EST Update
January 31, 2019 | 8:25 pm EST Update
New York will target the top players on the market, which is expected to include Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard and Kyrie Irving. Some close to Durant see New York as a possible landing spot for the back-to-back NBA Finals MVP if he chooses to leave Golden State, according to league sources.
41 mins ago via ESPN

, Top Rumors

, , , , , , , ,

Storyline: Kawhi Leonard Free Agency
Some in the Knicks front office were enamored with Smith Jr. ahead of the 2017 NBA draft, sources said. The Knicks instead selected Frank Ntilikina with the No. 8 pick. Ntilikina’s name has come up in recent trade discussions, including informal talks between New York and Dallas about the possibility of moving Porzingis, sources told ESPN. New York will continue to try to trade disgruntled center Enes Kanter ahead of the Feb. 7 trade deadline, sources told ESPN.
41 mins ago via ESPN

, Uncategorized

, , , , ,

Home