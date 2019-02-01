Ian Begley: If the first-round pick Dallas traded to At…
Ian Begley: If the first-round pick Dallas traded to Atlanta isn’t conveyed in the 2019 Draft (it’s top five protected), the first-round picks the Knicks get from Dallas in today’s trade will be pushed back one season since teams can’t trade first-round picks in consecutive seasons.
January 31, 2019 | 9:03 pm EST Update
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James will make his return Thursday night against the Los Angeles Clippers after missing nearly five weeks with a left groin strain, league sources told Yahoo Sports.
Three NBA team executives told USA TODAY Sports they are operating under the premise that the Los Angeles Lakers are Anthony Davis’ preferred destination and that any other team that acquires him from New Orleans will be getting a short-term rental until Davis can become a free agent in 2020.
Adrian Wojnarowski: Dallas created a $12.9M trade exception as part of the deal with New York, league source tells ESPN.
Zach Lowe: Pick details via league memo: NYK receives next avail DAL 1st-rounder unprotected. Depending on when that happens, NYK then receives either DAL 2023, 2024, or 2025 1st-round pick– top-10 protected in all three years. If they haven’t received 1st by 2025, they get Mavs 2025 2nd.
January 31, 2019 | 8:25 pm EST Update
New York will target the top players on the market, which is expected to include Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard and Kyrie Irving. Some close to Durant see New York as a possible landing spot for the back-to-back NBA Finals MVP if he chooses to leave Golden State, according to league sources.
The Knicks did call New Orleans about Anthony Davis, a source told ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne, but the Pelicans weren’t interested in the Latvian. There was uncertainty over Porzingis’ willingness to remain in New Orleans beyond his current contract, sources said.
Some in the Knicks front office were enamored with Smith Jr. ahead of the 2017 NBA draft, sources said. The Knicks instead selected Frank Ntilikina with the No. 8 pick. Ntilikina’s name has come up in recent trade discussions, including informal talks between New York and Dallas about the possibility of moving Porzingis, sources told ESPN. New York will continue to try to trade disgruntled center Enes Kanter ahead of the Feb. 7 trade deadline, sources told ESPN.