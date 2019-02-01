USA Today Sports

February 1, 2019 | 4:36 pm EST Update
J.J. Barea said he was caught off guard by the trade that sent Dennis Smith Jr., Wesley Matthews and DeAndre Jordan for Porzingis, Tim Hardaway Jr., Trey Burke and Courtney Lee. Not by the fact that there was a deal. But by the number of assets involved on both ends. “I was surprised how quick it happened and that it came out of nowhere,” Barea said Friday. “I knew something was going to happen. I didn’t know it was going to be all three of them. I thought maybe it would be Wes and Junior. But at different times. But this, to have an opportunity to get a guy like Porzingis, it’s unbelievable.”
“He’s the perfect guy for this system, for this town,” Barea said. “They’ve seen it before. He’s never going to be as good as No. 41 (Dirk Nowitzki). But if it gets close, we’re good. There’s going to be people that want to come play with them (Porzingis and Doncic). And Hardaway is going to help next to those two. He’s athletic and fast.”
February 1, 2019 | 4:16 pm EST Update
