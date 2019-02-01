Alex Kennedy: Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young and Dallas…
Alex Kennedy: Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young and Dallas Mavericks guard-forward Luka Dončić have been named the Kia NBA Eastern and Western Conference Rookies of the Month, respectively, for games played in January. pic.twitter.com/o31s1fYohL
February 1, 2019 | 4:36 pm EST Update
Jon Johnson: Per NBA source, as the trade deadline inches closer, the Sixers have reengaged league interest in Markelle Fultz.
Brian Lewis: D’Angelo Russell is the first #Nets All-Star since Joe Johnson in 2013-14. At just 22 years old, he’s the second-youngest player in team history to earn an All-Star selection behind Buck Williams (who was younger in 1982 and 1983). #NBA
Alex Kennedy: Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid and Houston Rockets guard James Harden have been named the Kia NBA Eastern and Western Conference Players of the Month, respectively, for games played in January.
Mark Berman: While being named Western Conference Player of the Month, James Harden averaged 43.6 points. That’s the seventh-highest scoring average in a single month in NBA history according to the Elias Sports Bureau. Wilt Chamberlain holds the top six spots. #Rockets
Alex Kennedy: Milwaukee Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer and Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr have been named the NBA Eastern and Western Conference Coaches of the Month, respectively, for games played in January.
J.J. Barea said he was caught off guard by the trade that sent Dennis Smith Jr., Wesley Matthews and DeAndre Jordan for Porzingis, Tim Hardaway Jr., Trey Burke and Courtney Lee. Not by the fact that there was a deal. But by the number of assets involved on both ends. “I was surprised how quick it happened and that it came out of nowhere,” Barea said Friday. “I knew something was going to happen. I didn’t know it was going to be all three of them. I thought maybe it would be Wes and Junior. But at different times. But this, to have an opportunity to get a guy like Porzingis, it’s unbelievable.”
“He’s the perfect guy for this system, for this town,” Barea said. “They’ve seen it before. He’s never going to be as good as No. 41 (Dirk Nowitzki). But if it gets close, we’re good. There’s going to be people that want to come play with them (Porzingis and Doncic). And Hardaway is going to help next to those two. He’s athletic and fast.”
February 1, 2019 | 4:16 pm EST Update
As the trade deadline approaches, the Utah Jazz have made an offer to the Memphis Grizzlies involving Ricky Rubio and a 2019 first round pick for point guard Mike Conley, The Salt Lake Tribune has learned.