Eric Walden: Hawks coach Lloyd Pierce, on Rudy Gobert: “I know Rudy does a lot. third-ranked defense, 15 and 13, leading shot-blocker, leading rim-protector. Those guys don’t get rewarded. … I value that side of the basketball. … It’s a snub, in my opinion, that Rudy doesn’t make it.”
February 1, 2019 | 8:46 pm EST Update
Brian Mahoney: Kyrie Irving gets the loud “Please come play for the Knicks!” ovation during starting lineups.
Tim MacMahon: Nuggets coach Mike Malone: “You guys probably won’t believe this, but we have guarded James Harden as well as anybody. … Everybody says, ‘You’ve got to make somebody else beat you.’ Well, they have.” Points out that Clint Capela has killed them. “Thank goodness he’s out.”
Chris Dempsey: #Nuggets coach Michael Malone said SG Gary Harris (groin) is “highly, highly unlikely to play” tonight vs. Houston.
February 1, 2019 | 7:42 pm EST Update
The father of New Orleans Pelicans star Anthony Davis says he does not want his son to play for the Boston Celtics, if they were to try to acquire him via trade this summer. “I would never want my son to play for Boston after what they done to Isaiah Thomas,” Anthony Davis Sr. told ESPN on Friday. “No loyalty. Guy gives his heart and soul and they traded him.”