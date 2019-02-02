USA Today Sports

Eric Walden: Hawks coach Lloyd Pierce, on Rudy Gobert: …

Eric Walden: Hawks coach Lloyd Pierce, on Rudy Gobert: “I know Rudy does a lot. third-ranked defense, 15 and 13, leading shot-blocker, leading rim-protector. Those guys don’t get rewarded. … I value that side of the basketball. … It’s a snub, in my opinion, that Rudy doesn’t make it.”

Storyline: All-Star Selections
The father of New Orleans Pelicans star Anthony Davis says he does not want his son to play for the Boston Celtics, if they were to try to acquire him via trade this summer. “I would never want my son to play for Boston after what they done to Isaiah Thomas,” Anthony Davis Sr. told ESPN on Friday. “No loyalty. Guy gives his heart and soul and they traded him.”
Storyline: Anthony Davis to Celtics?
