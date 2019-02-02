Portland stands a potential buyer -- an under-the-radar…
Portland stands a potential buyer — an under-the-radar really good team with questions about its postseason viability. The Trail Blazers have put their first-round pick in play, per sources around the league. They have investigated Porter’s availability. Taurean Prince makes some sense; he’s up for an extension this summer, and the Hawks have made him available, sources say. As a free agent non-destination, the Blazers value players whose rights they can control. But the Hawks are asking a lot so far — a young player and a pick — and haven’t gotten much traction on Prince trades, sources say.
February 2, 2019 | 6:34 am EST Update
Pelicans underwhelmed by Lakers' initial offers for Anthony Davis
As the Los Angeles Lakers pursue New Orleans Pelicans All-NBA center Anthony Davis ahead of Thursday’s trade deadline, the initial offers have been underwhelming, including the Lakers’ first offer of Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma, Rajon Rondo, Michael Beasley and a first-round pick, league sources told ESPN.
Shams Charania: Sources: The Lakers have yet to place all of their assets on the table as the Pelicans listen on offers for Anthony Davis. “Lowball,” one source said. Davis hasn’t been cleared from his fractured left finger, but is close to a return to action.
Bobby Marks: The same package that LAL is offering will be there this summer except Rondo/Beasley is replaced with cap space. If Anthony Davis was on an expiring contract, maybe this makes sense. But he’s not.