1 hour ago via NBA.com
Carter also had some words for Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell. “You can just see the maturation in his game, how comfortable he is,” Carter said. “That’s what you want in a young guy who’s in his second year. Now you see, you understand how the season goes, you understand how the NBA game is played. He just looks comfortable out there.”

February 2, 2019 | 1:17 pm EST Update
Jazz center Ekpe Udoh sees things differently through his personal experience as an African-American man. “I think it’s cool, but I definitely think they can do more, especially if you’re looking at the league as a whole,” Udoh said. “I definitely think we can do more than just speaking. That only goes so far, there has to be action… organize and action. “Me, I don’t really fall into the Black History Month and all that because we are history,” he continued. “I’m not about to sit here and say here’s when we can talk about our history, that’s all the time.”
47 mins ago via Deseret News

February 2, 2019 | 1:12 pm EST Update
Selecting first in that round will be James, Wade’s championship Miami Heat teammate in 2012 and ’13. Suffice it to say, Wade is not exactly on pins and needles. “He better pick me,” Wade said as the Heat turned their attention to Saturday night’s game against the Indiana Pacers at AmericanAirlines Arena. “I’m not even going to play. He better pick me. I’m not going to play this game.”
51 mins ago via South Florida Sun-Sentinel

