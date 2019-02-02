Carter also had some words for Jazz guard Donovan Mitch…
Carter also had some words for Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell. “You can just see the maturation in his game, how comfortable he is,” Carter said. “That’s what you want in a young guy who’s in his second year. Now you see, you understand how the season goes, you understand how the NBA game is played. He just looks comfortable out there.”
February 2, 2019 | 1:17 pm EST Update
Ian Begley: David Fizdale on Dennis Smith Jr.: “I want to put the ball in his hands a lot and get him out in the open court and get him a lot of space. Give him some freedom to make some mistakes … The kid’s a talent and hopefully we can bring it out consistently.”
Gina Mizell: Devin Booker called this crazy NBA week “like a reality TV show.” And then he said this: “It’s to the point now where the players are figuring out you have more power than you thought you had back in the day. They’re controlling their future.” #Suns
Ryan Wolstat: Valanciunas still out tomorrow. Nick Nurse said he had a great live scrimmage recently. Immediately notice his defensive rebounding, rim protection etc. He’s getting there.
Activate, Believe, Dream, Empower, Engage, Equality, History, Inspire, Justice, Lead, Listen, Love, Perseverance, and Unify. These were the powerful words stamped across the chest of Utah Jazz coach Quin Snyder’s navy blue, Nike Dri-FIT T-shirt while addressing the media Saturday to mark the beginning of Black History Month.
“I love it,” Snyder said. “I think it fits with what Commissioner (Adam) Silver, and even before him… but I think there is a level of awareness, whether it be political or cultural, I think the players are encouraged to have views.
Jazz center Ekpe Udoh sees things differently through his personal experience as an African-American man. “I think it’s cool, but I definitely think they can do more, especially if you’re looking at the league as a whole,” Udoh said. “I definitely think we can do more than just speaking. That only goes so far, there has to be action… organize and action. “Me, I don’t really fall into the Black History Month and all that because we are history,” he continued. “I’m not about to sit here and say here’s when we can talk about our history, that’s all the time.”
February 2, 2019 | 1:12 pm EST Update
Selecting first in that round will be James, Wade’s championship Miami Heat teammate in 2012 and ’13. Suffice it to say, Wade is not exactly on pins and needles. “He better pick me,” Wade said as the Heat turned their attention to Saturday night’s game against the Indiana Pacers at AmericanAirlines Arena. “I’m not even going to play. He better pick me. I’m not going to play this game.”