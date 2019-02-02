USA Today Sports

1 hour ago via NBA.com
The best dunkers will try to challenge Rudy Gobert—just not usually the way Vince Carter did on Friday night. The 42-year-old Carter found the Utah Jazz center on the court after Friday night’s game between the Jazz and the Atlanta Hawks and offered him some words of encouragement and a challenge to keep getting better. “He just told me to keep going,” Gobert said. “He told me eventually people are going to start recognizing. To keep doing what I was doing.”

February 2, 2019 | 1:17 pm EST Update
Jazz center Ekpe Udoh sees things differently through his personal experience as an African-American man. “I think it’s cool, but I definitely think they can do more, especially if you’re looking at the league as a whole,” Udoh said. “I definitely think we can do more than just speaking. That only goes so far, there has to be action… organize and action. “Me, I don’t really fall into the Black History Month and all that because we are history,” he continued. “I’m not about to sit here and say here’s when we can talk about our history, that’s all the time.”
47 mins ago via Deseret News

February 2, 2019 | 1:12 pm EST Update
Selecting first in that round will be James, Wade’s championship Miami Heat teammate in 2012 and ’13. Suffice it to say, Wade is not exactly on pins and needles. “He better pick me,” Wade said as the Heat turned their attention to Saturday night’s game against the Indiana Pacers at AmericanAirlines Arena. “I’m not even going to play. He better pick me. I’m not going to play this game.”
51 mins ago via South Florida Sun-Sentinel

