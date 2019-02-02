Jason Anderson: A league source tells me the @Atlanta H…
Jason Anderson: A league source tells me the @Atlanta Hawks’ primary objective ahead of the #NBA trade deadline is to “stay young” and “keep the books clean.” The Hawks remain an attractive trading partner for the @Sacramento Kings, who have reportedly shown interest in backup point guard Jeremy Lin.
February 2, 2019 | 6:31 pm EST Update
Tania Ganguli: The Lakers have been among the teams that have contacted the Pistons about Reggie Bullock. So far Detroit hasn’t been very interested in moving him for what they’ve been offered. This is the last year of his deal and he’s making $2.5 million this year.
Brian Lewis: Joe Harris will make the #NbaAllstars 3-point contest, according to a league source. #Nets
Barry Jackson: Pacers coach Nate McMillan makes point to commend Adam Silver for naming Wade to All Star game.
Barry Jackson: Spoelstra, on Waiters, who’s shooting 39.8 percent: “He’s going to have to find a way to contribute and help the team and find rhythm at the same time.”
Matt Velazquez: Bud said Bledsoe has been dealing with the sore Achilles for a little while now. Soreness was at a point where they wanted to try to get ahead of it and get him some rest today.