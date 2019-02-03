Stefan Bondy: Like I’ve been saying, there was a nast…
February 3, 2019 | 9:30 am EST Update
But the NBA world is preparing a response: By Feb. 7, leagues sources tell me, there will be at least two NBA teams that will contact the Mavs about trying to acquire Barnes and/or Powell.
Or maybe the trade calls come sooner. Predicts one team executive: “(Dallas) will start getting calls on Wednesday.” Wednesday is the day before the deadline. Wednesday is the day that Dallas, accepting of having to live with another year of Barnes and Powell (and I don’t mean to have that sound more negative than it is), will be provided an escape hatch or two. Do the Kings or the Cavs or Jazz want Barnes because of his talent? Does another team like Orlando see Powell as a solid piece? Can Dallas get involved in a three-way if the Pacers, Wizards or Pels need help? And ultimately, is there a way to move Barnes and Powell without taking a cap clog in return?
Dallas will now have reinforcements to look forward to upon their return home to Dallas to take on the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday, as the rest of the trade package sans Kristaps Porzingis should be ready for action in that game. Wednesday will also not only be a chance for the Mavs to string together their third win in four games but also, as our Mike Fisher teased on Saturday, serve as the last chance for a showcase for both Harrison Barnes and Dwight Powell, the pair of whom might have a chance to be moved Thursday’s trade deadline. On the one hand, sources have made it clear to DBcom that the Mavs are prepared to be without cap room as a result of the KP trade and Barnes and Powell not opting out this summer, as we wrote in our scoop here. On the other hand … Fish is reporting that there could be movement in this regard before the Feb. 7 deadline. …
Three days after he was traded from the New York Knicks to the Dallas Mavericks, All-Star big man Kristaps Porzingis suggested in an Instagram post that his ex-team’s fans should “stay woke.” “The city deserves better than that…. My suggestion for Knicks fans is to STAY WOKE!! Peace,” Porzingis wrote on his verified account early Sunday morning.
According to sources, Walton made his views known that the we-over-me mentality needed to be more of a priority after the 115-101 loss that came without James (due to load management related to his recent groin strain injury). JaVale McGee and Michael Beasley didn’t agree, according to sources, and pushed back vociferously on that premise.
As he left the locker after media availability time had come to an end, he carried a small Tupperware full of homemade brownies. He shared them with anyone who showed any interest, raved about how delicious they were and the kind soul who had made them for him as a gift, then wandered over to discuss the evening with veteran Lakers point Rajon Rondo.
February 3, 2019 | 4:23 am EST Update
Golden State Warriors are keeping an eye on Hood as well, according to sources. But that may be more in case Hood becomes a buyout candidate.