Dallas will now have reinforcements to look forward to upon their return home to Dallas to take on the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday, as the rest of the trade package sans Kristaps Porzingis should be ready for action in that game. Wednesday will also not only be a chance for the Mavs to string together their third win in four games but also, as our Mike Fisher teased on Saturday, serve as the last chance for a showcase for both Harrison Barnes and Dwight Powell, the pair of whom might have a chance to be moved Thursday’s trade deadline. On the one hand, sources have made it clear to DBcom that the Mavs are prepared to be without cap room as a result of the KP trade and Barnes and Powell not opting out this summer, as we wrote in our scoop here. On the other hand … Fish is reporting that there could be movement in this regard before the Feb. 7 deadline.